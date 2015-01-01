पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अधूरी तैयारी:50 करोड़ का धान खुले में रखा, ज्यादा बारिश हुई तो खराब होने की आशंका, अफसरों की लापरवाही से उठाव में देरी

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह से शाम तक छाया रहा कोहरा, बारिश से 4 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, दो दिन बाद न्यूनतम पारा गिरने से पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड

दो दिनों तक बदली के बाद मंगलवार को कोहरे के बीच सुबह से बारिश होती रही। दिन भर शहर के साथ गांव कोहरे के आगोश में रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री रहा जो शाम को 4 डिग्री गिरकर 24 पर पहुंच गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है। बारिश की वजह से सबसे अधिक प्रभाव धान खरीदी पर पड़ा है। अधिकांश केन्द्रों में गिने चुने किसान ही धान बेचने पहुंचे। अभी तक धान का उठाव शुरू नहीं हुआ है। 50 करोड़ रुपए का धान खुले आसमान के नीचे रखा हुआ है। समितियों ने तिरपाल से ढका है लेकिन अधिक बारिश होने पर धान के भीगने का डर बना हुआ है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवात की वजह से दक्षिण से नमीयुक्त गर्म हवा व पूर्व से शुष्क हवा आ रही है। जिसकी वजह से सुबह हल्की बारिश हुई है। लोगों को बारिश से बचने के लिए रैनकेट व छाता लेकर बाहर निकलना पड़ा। सुबह 11 बजे तक हल्की फुहारें पड़ती रहीं। ठंडी हवा चलने से गर्म कपड़े पहनकर निकलना पड़ा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बुधवार को बारिश होने का अनुमान है। लेकिन तापमान में गिरावट गुरुवार से ही आएगी। इसके बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान अधिक है। इससे रात के समय हल्की ठंड पड़ रही है।

49 केंद्रों में हो रही खरीदी 2 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम
जिले में 41 समितियों के 49 केंद्रों में धान खरीदी की जा रही है। 15 दिन गुजरने के बाद भी मिलरों से अनुबंध नहीं हुआ। इससे 2 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक का धान समितियों में पड़ा है। मार्कफेड के अधिकारी खाद्य विभाग की राह देख रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जब तक खाद्य विभाग से भौतिक सत्यापन होकर नहीं आएगा तब तक अनुबंध नहीं हो सकता। अब बारिश में परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

पोड़ी में एक, निरधी में 3 किसान पहुंचे, लाफा में बंद
पाली ब्लाक में धान खरीदी पर सबसे अधिक प्रभाव पड़ा। पोड़ी में सिर्फ एक किसान ही पहुंचा था। निरधी में 3 किसान ही पहुंचे। लाफा में धान खरीदी बंद रहा। करतला ब्लाक के नवापारा, बरपाली, श्यांग, रामपुर, केरवाद्वारी, करतला, पोड़ी उपरोड़ा के सिरमिना, कोरबी, मोरगा में भी गिने चुने किसान ही पहुंचे।

असर: गेहूं को फायदा, सब्जी की फसल को नुकसान
बेमौसम बारिश से गेहूं की फसल को फायदा होगा लेकिन सब्जी की फसल को नुकसान की संभावना है। अधिक बारिश हुई तो कीट का प्रकोप होगा। कृषि विभाग के एडीओ डीपीएस कंवर ने कहा अधिक बारिश होने से सब्जी की फसल सड़ने का खतरा रहता है। पानी का भराव नहीं होना चाहिए। किसानों को फसल सुरक्षा के लिए सलाह दी जा रही है। चना की फसल को भी नुकसान हो सकता है।

धान खरीदी केन्द्र खुले रहे किसान ही नहीं आए
जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक के नोडल अधिकारी एसके जोशी का कहना है कि धान खरीदी केन्द्र खुले रहे, किसान ही धान बेचने नहीं आए। बारिश के कारण खरीदी प्रभावित नहीं हुई है।

भौतिक सत्यापन पत्रक मिलने के बाद अनुबंध
मार्कफेड की डीएमओ जान्हवी जिलहरे का कहना है कि भौतिक सत्यापन पत्रक के साथ एक भी राइस मिलर की अनुमति नहीं आई है। अनुमति पत्रक आते ही अनुबंध की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।

अनुमति के लिए कर रहे प्रक्रिया पूरी: खाद्य अधिकारी
जिला खाद्य अधिकारी जेके सिंह का कहना है कि अनुमति के लिए राइस मिलरों की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है। अनुबंध के बाद डीओ जारी होता है। शीघ्र ही धान का उठाव शुरू कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें