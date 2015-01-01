पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:पाली जनपद सीईओ और रिटायर बालको कर्मी की कोरोना से मौत, अब तक 130 की गई जान

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमितों की संख्या कम हुई फिर भी रहें सतर्क, 1100 से अधिक एक्टिव केस

जिले में कोराेना संक्रमितों की संख्या भले ही कम हो रही है, लेकिन अभी खतरा टला नहीं है। ऐसे में सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। पाली के जनपद सीईओ एमआर कैवर्त और बालको के एक रिटायर्ड कर्मी की मौत हो गई। साढ़े 8 महीने में 130 लोगों की जान कोरोना से जा चुकी है। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1100 के करीब है। डॉक्टरों ने अन्य बीमारी वाले मरीजों को अस्पताल में इलाज कराने की सलाह दी है। सीईओ 60 वर्षीय एमआर कैवर्त की 4 दिन पहले तबीयत खराब हो गई थी। 2 दिनों तक वे घर में ही थे। उन्होंने पाली सीएचसी में कोरोना जांच कराई तो रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। इसके बाद तबीयत बिगड़ने पर ईएसआईसी कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था, जहां गुरुवार रात उन्होंने अंतिम सांसे ली। चैतमा के मूल निवासी कैवर्त के निधन से प्रशासनिक अमले में शोक की लहर है। इसी तरह बालको के रिटायर्ड कर्मी अस्वस्थ होने पर कोसाबाड़ी के निजी अस्पताल में इलाज करा रहे थे। उनकी मौत भी गुरुवार रात को हो गई।

गृह निर्माण मंडल के सब इंजीनियर भी पॉजिटिव
छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मंडल के कार्यालय में पदस्थ सब इंजीनियर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। कार्यपालन अभियंता मेें सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को जांच कराकर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने कहा है। साथ ही उनके संपर्क में आने वाले कर्मचारियों को जांच कराने कहा है। 13 दिसंबर तक कार्यालय को बंद कर दिया गया है।

अब तक मिले 14,709 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
जिले के शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अब तक कुल 14 हजार 709 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। कोरबा शहरी में 6704, ग्रामीण 949 मरीज मिले हैं। कटघोरा में 4442, करतला में 1257 और पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा में 435 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। 13 हजार 481 मरीज स्वस्थ होने के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें