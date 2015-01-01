पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:दर्री बरॉज समानांतर पुल निर्माण की अवधि तीन बार बढ़ाई, अब फिर से एक साल का दिया समय

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समय पर काम होता तो साल 2018 में हो जाता पूरा, अब दो ठेकेदार बना रहे, 2021 तक बनकर होगा तैयार

हसदेव दर्री बरॉज के नीचे बन रहा समानांतर पुल निर्माण की अवधि तीन बार बढ़ाने के बाद भी पूरी नहीं हो पाई। अब एक साल का फिर से एक्सटेंशन दे दिया गया है। दो ठेकेदार मिलकर पुल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। अब दिसंबर 2021 तक काम पूर्ण हो पाएगा। अगर समय पर काम पूरा होता तो साल 2018 में ही पुल बनकर तैयार हो गया होता। हसदेव दर्री बरॉज का पुल 56 साल पुराना है। इसका निर्माण बरॉज के निरीक्षण के लिए हुआ था। लेकिन पश्चिम क्षेत्र को जोड़ने के लिए एकमात्र पुल हाेने की वजह से बाद में भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए खोल दिया गया। सिंचाई विभाग ने पुल की कमजोर हालत को देखते हुए समानांतर पुल बनाने की मांग की थी। पीडब्ल्यूडी, सेतु निगम के प्रस्ताव पर शासन ने समानांतर पुल बनाने 24 करोड़ की मंजूरी वर्ष 2015 में दी थी। इसका ठेका रायपुर के जीजी कंस्ट्रक्शन को 22 करोड़ में दिया गया है। वर्ष 2016 में काम शुरू होने के बाद फरवरी 2018 तक पूर्ण करने का समय दिया गया था। लेकिन ठेका कंपनी ने काम बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद से लगातार काम पूर्ण करने की तिथि बढ़ाई जा रही है। तीन साल में पूर्ण नहीं होने पर नोटिस जारी किया था। साथ ही 6 प्रतिशत की पेनाल्टी भी लगाई गई। यह राशि 2 करोड़ रुपए होती है। इसके बाद ठेका कंपनी ने फिर से काम शुरू किया है। इस बार काम पूर्ण करने की तिथि दिसंबर 2021 तय की गई है।

डेढ़ लाख की आबादी को मिलेगा फायदा
दर्री बरॉज पुल 55 साल पुराना है। पश्चिम क्षेत्र को जोड़ने दर्री बरॉज एकमात्र पुल है। इस पर दो हजार से अधिक भारी वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। हसदेव नदी पर गेरवाघाट पुल बन तो गया है पर एक छोर का एप्रोच रोड नहीं बनने से बारिश में इसे बंद करना पड़ सकता है। इस पुल के निर्माण से पश्चिम क्षेत्र की डेढ़ लाख की आबादी को फायदा मिलेगा।

कब-कब बढ़ी निर्माण की अवधि

  • फरवरी 2018 निर्माण की अवधि
  • दिसंबर 2018 तक बढ़ाई
  • दिसंबर 2019 तक फिर बढ़ा दी
  • मार्च 2020 तक अवधि
  • अब दिसंबर 2021 तक बढ़ा समय

28 पिलर में से अब तक 20 का ही निर्माण
समानांतर पुल में 28 पिलर बनने हैं। ठेका कंपनी ने अब तक 20 का ही निर्माण किया है। इस बार एक ओर से स्लैब बनाने का काम शुरू किया गया है। ताकि बारिश के समय भी काम चलता रहे। 15 जून के बाद बारिश के समय काम बंद कर दिया जाता है। 4 महीने दर्री बरॉज से पानी छोड़ने की नौबत आती है। इससे काम कराना संभव नहीं होता है। इस वजह से निर्माण कार्य में देरी हो रही है। बार-बार एक्सटेंशन लेना पड़ रहा है। वहीं विकास के क्षेत्र में लेटलतीफी भी हो रही है।

अब तेजी से कराया जा रहा पुल का निर्माण: एसडीओ
पीडब्ल्यूडी एसडीओ एके जैन का कहना है कि पुल निर्माण का काम हो रहा है। अब इस बार तेजी से कार्य कराया जा रहा है। निर्धारित अवधि में पुल बन जाए इसका प्रयास किया जा रहा है। ठेका निरस्त करने कई बार प्रस्ताव भेजा गया। लेकिन मंजूरी नहीं मिली। इसी वजह से पुराने ठेकेदार से काम कराना पड़ रहा है।

ठेका निरस्त करने का भेजा था प्रस्ताव पर मंजूरी नहीं
पुल निर्माण में विलंब को देखते हुए पीडब्ल्यूडी सेतु निगम ने ठेका निरस्त करने के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा था। लेकिन राज्य शासन ने इसकी मंजूरी नहीं दी। नोटिस के बाद ठेका कंपनी ने काम शुरू कर दिया लेकिन पेनाल्टी भी तय कर दी। इसके पहले गेरवाघाट पुल निर्माण की राशि रोकने पर ठेका कंपनी कोर्ट चली गई थी। इसकी वजह से ही शासन ने ठेका निरस्त नहीं किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें