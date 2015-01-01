पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनमानी:गंगा नगर के लोगों को बेजा कब्जा का नोटिस, इससे आक्रोश, माकपा 20 को घेरेगा एरिया मुख्यालय

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घाटमुड़ा के विस्थापित वर्षों से गंगा नगर में रह रहे, अब उन्हें हटाने हो रही कोशिश, प्रबंधन से नाराज

मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ने गंगानगर ग्राम में बसाए गए घाटमुड़ा के विस्थापित परिवारों की मांगों को लेकर चरणबद्ध आंदोलन की घोषणा की है। माकपा जिला सचिव प्रशांत झा के साथ किसान सभा नेता जवाहर सिंह कंवर, रामायण कंवर, दीपक साहू, संजय यादव ने एसईसीएल गेवरा क्षेत्र के महाप्रबंधक को 20 नवम्बर को गेवरा एरिया मुख्यालय के घेराव की चेतावनी के साथ मांग पत्र सौंपा है। एसईसीएल के गेवरा परियोजना के लिए वर्ष 1980-81 में घाटमुड़ा के 75 परिवारों को विस्थापित किया गया था। 25 एकड़ के प्लॉट में गंगानगर ग्राम में उन्हें बसाया गया था। पिछले 40 वर्षों से इन विस्थापित परिवारों की संख्या व आबादी बढ़कर दुगुनी से अधिक हो गई। लेकिन अब एसईसीएल प्रबंधन गंगा नगर के लोगों को बेजा कब्जा का नोटिस थमाया जा रहा है, ग्रामीणों ने तोड़-फोड़ करने की बात भी कही है। इस मुद्दे पर माकपा व छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा आंदोलन कर रही है। अगली कड़ी के रूप में 30 नवम्बर को गेवरा परियोजना में कोयला उत्पादन ठप्प करने और 10 दिसम्बर को रेल मार्ग से कोयला परिवहन जाम करने की भी घोषणा की गई है। करीब दो माह पहले कब्जा हटाने के लिए एसईसीएल द्वारा दी गई नोटिसों का सामूहिक दहन किया था और मुख्यालय घेराव के लिए पदयात्रा का आयोजन किया था, जिसे लॉक डाउन का हवाला देते हुए प्रशासन ने बीच में ही रोक दिया था। इन आंदोलनों के दौरान कई बार ग्रामीणों की एसईसीएल प्रबंधन और प्रशासन के साथ वार्ता हुई। लेकिन आश्वासन के बाद भी निराकरण नहीं हुआ है। अब माकपा और किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में चरणबद्ध आंदोलन की तैयारी है। माकपा नेता नेताओं ने प्रदेश के राजस्व मंत्री से पीड़ित विस्थापित परिवारों के पक्ष में हस्तक्षेप करने का आग्रह भी किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एसईसीएल और सरकार से हमारी मांगें कानून के दायरे में ही है। मांगों पर सुनवाई नहीं होने पर 10 दिसंबर के बाद आंदोलन के अगले चरण का ऐलान किया जाएगा।

इन मुद्दों को लेकर सौंपा है प्रबंधन को मांग पत्र
माकपा की ओर से मांग की गई है कि विस्थापित परिवारों को गंगानगर की कब्जा भूमि पर अधिकार पत्र और भू-विस्थापित होने का प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाए। अवैध कब्जा बताकर की गई तोड़-फोड़ का मुआवजा देने, पुनर्वास ग्राम गंगानगर में स्कूल-अस्पताल, बिजली-पानी, गोठान, मनोरंजन गृह, श्मशान घाट जैसी बुनियादी मानवीय सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने और उन्हें विभागीय अस्पतालों में मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की गई है। इसी तरह अधिग्रहण के बाद से लंबित रोजगार प्रकरणों का तत्काल निराकरण की मांग की गई है। ऐसा नहीं करने से ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 घंटे बाद फिर बदला बिहार, NDA 134 का आंकड़ा छूकर 119 पर आया; अब तक तीन करोड़ वोटों की गिनती पूरी - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें