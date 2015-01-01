पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसईसीएल से 9.43 करोड़ मंजूर:सतरेंगा में क्रूज और नई मोटर बोट का आनंद ले सकेंगे लोग

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल ने भेजा था प्रस्ताव, पर्यटकों को रिसॉर्ट की मिल रही सुविधा

जिले के पर्यटन केंद्र सतरेंगा में भी पर्यटक क्रूज और नई मोटर बोट का आनंद ले सकेंगे। इसके लिए सीएसआर मद से एसईसीएल ने 9.43 करोड़ की मंजूरी दी है। इससे क्रूज और नई बोट खरीदे जाएंगे। यहां पहले से ही पर्यटन मंडल ने बोट क्लब और रिसॉर्ट की सुविधा शुरू की है। एसईसीएल को छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल ने प्रस्ताव भेजा था। इसके बाद एसईसीएल ने सतरेंगा में पर्यटन सुविधा विकसित करने यह राशि दी है। ट्रायबल टूरिज्म सर्किट के तहत सतरेंगा बोट क्लब एंड रिसॉर्ट का निर्माण सतरेंगा में किया गया है। जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 40 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित पर्यटन केंद्र सतरेंगा मिनीमाता बांगो बरॉज के डुबान क्षेत्र में आता है। सतरेंगा को देश के पर्यटन मानचित्र में जगह मिली है। पर्यटक जल विहार का आनंद लेने यहां पहुंचते हैं। पर्यटन मंडल ने सतरेंगा में 15 करोड़ से विकास कार्य कराए हैं। हेलीपेड और ऑडिटोरियम का भी निर्माण कराया गया है। सतरेंगा में अब पर्यटकों को रिसॉर्ट की भी सुविधा मिलने लगी है। दूर-दराज से जल विहार का आनंद लेने पहुंचे पर्यटकों के लिए यहां रुकने की भी व्यवस्था है। सतरेंगा पर्यटन स्थल में मूलभूत सुविधाओं और सैलानियों को आकर्षित करने वाले वाटर स्पोर्टस व फ्लोटिंग रेस्टोरेंट जैसी सुविधाएं विकसित की गईं हैं। अब यहां क्रूज भी उतारा जाएगा। छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल की एमडी इफ्फत आरा ने सतरेंगा में पर्यटन सुविधाओं को बढ़ावा देने लंबे समय से प्रयास कर रही थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि एसईसीएल को सामुदायिक सहभागिता के लिए पत्र लिखा गया था। इसके बाद मोटर बोट व क्रूज के लिए सीएसआर मद से 9.43 करोड़ की मंजूरी मिली है।

अगले सीजन में ही आएगी क्रूज, नई बोट जल्द
पर्यटन मंडल ने एसईसीएल से फंड मिलने के बाद क्रूज खरीदने के लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। हैदराबाद की एक कंपनी ने क्रूज बनाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। क्रूज बनने में ही कम से 10 महीने का समय लगेगा। इस वजह से अगले सीजन में ही क्रूज का आनंद पर्यटक उठा सकेंगे, लेकिन नए बोट जल्द ही आएंगे। पुराने बोट पहले से ही हैं।

