हादसा:मजदूरों से भरी पिकअप का टायर फटा बाइक को टक्कर मार पलटी, 10 गंभीर

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सीतामढ़ी मार्ग के आगे शुक्रवार की शाम करीब 5:30 बजे मजदूरों से भरी एक पिकअप नंबर एपी-3639 टायर फटने के बाद अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। पिकअप पर चालक के अलावा 30 से ज्यादा लोग सवार थे। वाहन पर कुछ बच्चे भी थे। वाहन पलटने से मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मजदूर लहुलुहान हो गए, वहीं उनके सामान भी सड़क पर बिखर गए। मार्ग से गुजर रहे लोगों ने घायलों की मदद की। घटना की सूचना डायल 112 को दी गई। मौके पर कोतवाली पुलिस भी पहुंच गई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि पिकअप पर सवार मजदूर मानिकपुर क्षेत्र के स्थित साइडिंग से काम कर चांपा की ओर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान सीतामढ़ी मार्ग के आगे यह हादसा हो गया। वाहन पर अधिक संख्या में लोग सवार होने के साथ ही रफ्तार भी ज्यादा थी। टायर फटते ही वाहन अनियंत्रित हो गया और सामने से आ रही बाइक नंबर सीजी- 12 एडब्लू 5386 को चपेट में लेने के बाद पलट गया। इस घटना में बाइक सवार लोगों को भी गंभीर चोट लगी है। सभी घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस के अनुसार दुर्घटना में करीब 10 लोगों को गंभीर चोट आई हैं, जबकि वाहन पर सवार अन्य लोगों को भी सामान्य चोटें आई है। पुलिस का कहना है कि हादसे के बाद घायलों को पहले अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। हादसे की जांच की जा रही है। घायलों से पूछताछ के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा कि मजदूर कहां के रहने वाले हैं।

