पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा जनवरी ऑनलाइन मिलेंगे अंक

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 प्रतिशत अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के जुड़ेंगे बोर्ड परीक्षा में

वर्ष 2020-21 की हाई व हायर सेकंडरी की प्रैक्टिकल और प्रोजेक्ट परीक्षाएं जनवरी में आयोजित होंगी। स्कूल स्तर पर ही परीक्षाएं ली जाएंगी। अंकों को आनलाइन एंट्री के साथ समन्वयक संस्थाओं तक परीक्षा संबंधित दस्तावेज भेजना अनिवार्य होगा है। कोरोना के गाइडलाइन के हिसाब से इस बार बच्चों का प्रैक्टिकल भी आनलाइन हो सकता है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल फिलहाल स्कूल खुलने का इंतजार कर रहा है। इसके बाद आनलाइन माध्यम जैसे विकल्पों पर विचार किया जा सकता है। जनवरी के आखिरी सप्ताह तक प्रोजेक्ट फाइल भी जमा होगी। इसके बाद प्रतिदिन 200 रुपए की दर से विलंब शुल्क लगेगा। परीक्षा के लिए स्कूलों में स्कूल के प्राचार्य ही नियुक्त करेंगे। बाह्य परीक्षक माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की ओर से नियुक्त किए जाएंगे। दसवीं-बारहवीं से करीब पौने सात लाख परीक्षार्थी इस बार परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। बार होम असाइनमेंट के प्राप्तांकों के आधार पर मंडल की मुख्य परीक्षा 2020-21 में प्रत्येक विषय में 30 प्रतिशत अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के रूप में मान्य किए जाएंगे। मंडल की मुख्य परीक्षा 2020-21 में केवल उन्हीं विद्यार्थियों को शामिल किया जाएगा, जिन्होंने कम से कम 70 प्रतिशत होम असाइनमेंट किए होंगे।

6 माह सुरक्षित रखेंगे कॉपी
मंडल का स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि प्रोजेक्ट और प्रैक्टिकल की कॉपियों को छह महीने तक सुरक्षित रखा जाएगा। समय पर अंक नहीं भेजने पर माशिमं परिणाम जारी कर देगा और इसकी जवाबदारी प्राचार्यों की होगी। माशिमं की परीक्षा में क्रेडिट योजना के तहत भी परीक्षा दे सकते हैं। यह योजना ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों के लिए है जो अन्य मान्यता प्राप्त मंडलों या राज्य ओपन स्कूल से 10वीं या 12वीं की परीक्षा अनुत्तीर्ण की हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें