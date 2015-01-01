पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हायर एजुकेशन:ऑनलाइन क्लास शुरू नहीं होने पर प्राचार्य होंगे जिम्मेदार, कक्षाओं की देनी होगी जानकारी

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • एयू के कुलसचिव ने सभी संस्थाओं के प्राचार्यों से फार्मेट में पूरी जानकारी मांगी

ऑनलाइन क्लास लगाने के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी प्रबंधन अब सख्ती बरतनी शुरू कर दिए हैं। संबद्ध सभी शासकीय व अशासकीय कॉलेजों को एक नवंबर से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लगाने कहा गया था। लेकिन ऐसी शिकायतें मिलने लगी हैं कि अधिकांश कॉलेज अभी भी कक्षाएं नहीं शुरू कर पाए हैं। कुछ कॉलेज ऐसे भी हैं जहां गिनती की कक्षाएं ही ली जा रही हैं। ऐसे में छात्रों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। जिसे लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी ने दो दिन पहले ही एक आदेश सभी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को जारी किए हैं। जिसमें कहा गया है कि अगर जिस कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं नहीं लग रही हैं तो उसके लिए वहां के प्राचार्य अथवा कॉलेज प्रशासन को जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा। अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी बिलासपुर के कुलसचिव डॉ.सुधीर शर्मा ने उच्च शिक्षा संचालनालय के आयुक्त का पत्र मिलने के बाद सभी कॉलेजों को एक नवंबर से सभी संकाय के छात्र-छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लगाने कहा था। लेकिन अब तक अधिकांश कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई शुरू ही नहीं हो पाई है। जिसको लेकर उन्होंने चिंता जाहिर करते हुए संबंधित कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों को शीघ्र ही क्लास शुरू कराने कहा है। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने सभी कॉलेजों को एक फार्मेट उपलब्ध कराए हैं, जिसे भरकर यूनिवर्सिटी में जमा करने कहा गया है। फार्मेट से यह स्पष्ट हो जाएगा कि किस कॉलेज के किस प्राध्यापक अथवा सहायक प्राध्यापक ने कक्षाएं लेना शुरू कर दिए हैं और किसने नहीं। फार्मेट में चाही गई जानकारी सभी कॉलेजों को गूगल फार्म लिंक पर भी भरना है।

एक दो विषय की कक्षाएं ही ऑनलाइन चल रहीं
जिले में 17 शासकीय व अशासकीय कॉलेज हैं। इनमें से गिनती के कॉलेजों को छोड़ दें तो बाकी सभी में एक या दो क्लास ही ऑनलाइन हो रही है। इससे छात्रों की अन्य विषयों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। जब तक सभी विषयों की ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं होती तब तक ऐसी कक्षा का कोई औचित्य नहीं दिख रहा।

वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापकों के साथ हो रही अधिक समस्या
जिन शासकीय कॉलेजों में वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक पदस्थ हैं। उनकी ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं लग रही है। पहले से ही कॉलेजों में शैक्षणिक स्टाफ की कमी है। पर जो पदस्थ हैं वे भी क्लास नहीं ले रहे हैं। संविदा नियुक्ति नहीं होने से भी उनके उपर कक्षाएं लगाने का दबाव है इसके बाद भी वे छात्रों को ऑनलाइन शिक्षा देने में रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं।

प्राचार्यों को ये जानकारी देनी है फार्मेट के जरिए
कॉलेजों में पदस्थ प्राध्यापकों, सहायक प्राध्यापकों को गुगल फार्म लिंक में उपलब्ध फार्मेट में कॉलेज का नाम, क्या ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं प्रारंभ हुई? हां या नहीं, ऑनलाइन ली गई कक्षाओं की जानकारी, विषय, छात्रों की दर्ज संख्या, तिथिवार उपस्थित छात्रों की संख्या बताना होगा।

