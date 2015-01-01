पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:रेल संघर्ष समिति फिर बना रही रणनीति, कभी भी हो सकता रेलवे के खिलाफ बड़ा आंदोलन

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना से पहले रोजाना अप-डाउन दिशा में चल रही थीं 17 यात्री ट्रेन, अब एक भी नहीं चलने से परेशानी

रेल मंडल बिलासपुर की उदासीनता को लेकर फिर एक बार रेल संघर्ष समिति बड़ा आंदोलन के लिए रणनीति बनाना शुरू कर दी है। अंदर ही अंदर समिति के लोग अपनों के साथ शहरवासियों और जनप्रतिनिधियों से संपर्क बनाना शुरू कर दिए हैं। 8 माह पहले एक दिन में चलने वाली अप और डाउन दिशा में 17 यात्री ट्रेनों में से गिनती की लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनें तो चल रही हैं, लेकिन स्थानीय लोगोें की सुविधा के लिए एक भी ट्रेन रेलवे नहीं चला रहा है। इसके खिलाफ लामबंद होकर एकजुटता से रेलवे के अधिकारियों को पटरी पर लाने पर मंथन चल रहा है। ट्रेनों के नहीं चलने से व्यावसायिक, शैक्षणिक के साथ नियमित रेल यात्रियों को बड़ा नुकसान हो रहा है। रेल संघर्ष समिति इस संबंध में लगातार रेलवे के अधिकारियों से शांतिपूर्वक आग्रह करती रहा है, बावजूद इसके अब तक ऐसी कोई ट्रेन रेलवे शुरू करने में रुचि नहीं लिया, जिससे कोरबा के लोगों को राहत मिले।

संगठन का दायरा बढ़ाने का प्रयास, मालगाड़ियों को रोकेंगे
रेल संघर्ष समिति के रामकिशन अग्रवाल, प्रेम मदान, मनोज अग्रवाल, अंबरीश प्रधान समेत अन्य प्रमुख सदस्य संगठन का दायरा बढ़ाने में लगे हुए हैं। साथ ही समिति के जितने भी मेंबर हैं, उन्हें अपने-अपने संपर्क में रहने वाले लोगों को जोड़ते हुए शहरवासियों के हित में ट्रेनों की मांगों को लेकर समर्थन देने लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। समिति की ओर से इस बार न तो कोई पुतला जलाया जाएगा न ही किसी रेलवे के अधिकारी से मिलकर चर्चा की जाएगी। अब सीधी लड़ाई लड़ने का मूड बना लिया गया है। यह आंदोलन कोयला लोड लेकर दौड़ने वाली मालगाड़ियों को रोकने का होगा। समिति ने कहा जब हमारे लिए कोई यात्री नहीं चल सकती है तो शहर के बीच सभी रेलवे फाटकों को बंद करने की बात कह रहे हैं। शहर से कोई मालगाड़ी गुजरने पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है।

शहरवासी खुद ही आएंगे आगे

रेल संघर्ष समिति के प्रमुख सदस्य ने कहा है कि जब तक शहर के लोग स्वयं ही आगे नहीं आएंगे, समस्या का समाधान नहीं होगा। बहुत हो गया रेलवे के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से आंदोलन करना। अब तो सिर्फ एक ही इच्छा है कि रेलवे ट्रेन बंद कर दे और जिले के अंदर से सब क्राॅसिंग हटा दे, अब कोई ट्रेन। ट्रेन नहीं तो क्राॅसिंग भी नहीं।

शहरवासियों को भेजेंगे आमंत्रण
रेल संघर्ष समिति शहर के लोगों खासकर कई समाज के प्रतिनिधियों को आमंत्रण पत्र भेजकर उनसे आंदोलन में समर्थन देने का आश्वासन लिया जाएगा। यही नहीं हर समाज और संगठन से कम से कम 5 लोगों को आंदोलन में आने तैयार किया जाएगा। अगर कोई समाज इसका विरोध करता है और आंदोलन में नहीं आने की बात करता है तो उस पर कोई दबाव नहीं बनाया जाएगा।

अब अलग अंदाज से होगा स्वागत
रेल संघर्ष समिति का मानना है कि अब रेलवे के किसी भी अधिकारी का हम गुलदस्ता या बुके से स्वागत नहीं करेंगे। उन्हें जगाने के लिए अलग अंदाज अपनाना होगा। इसमें जूतों की माला, नगाड़ा, ढोल तासे के माध्यम से नींद में सोए अधिकारियों को जगाना होगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही बैठक की योजना बन रही है।

फाटक बंद करने बन रही रणनीति
रेल संघर्ष समिति के रामकिशन अग्रवाल, प्रेम मदान ने कहा कि इस बार होने वाला आंदोलन आर-पार की लड़ाई की तरह होगा। हम शहरवासियों के समर्थन से एक ऐसे दिन का चयन करेंगे, जिससे किसी को आंदोलन में आने से परेशानी न हो। समिति इस बार शहर के रेलवे फाटकों पर अलग-अलग समूह में बंटकर विरोध करेगी। ताकि शहर से एक ढेला कोयला भी बाहर नहीं जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें