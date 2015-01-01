पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:धान बेचने के लिए रिकार्ड दुरुस्त नहीं, अंतिम दिन सर्वर हो गया बंद

कोरबा-बरपाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऋण लेने वाले किसान बोले-कहां से चुकाएंगे कर्ज

धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन की मंगलवार को अंतिम तिथि थी, लेकिन सर्वर बंद होने से कई किसानों का पंजीयन नहीं हो पाया। इसमें वह किसान भी शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने सोसायटी से कर्ज लिया है। अब उन्हें कर्ज चुकाने बाजार में धान बेचना पड़ेगा। इसे लेकर बरपाली समिति में हंगामा भी हुआ। इस साल 42 सहकारी समितियों के 44 केंद्रों में धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। राज्य सरकार ने पंजीयन के लिए 10 नवंबर की तिथि निर्धारित की थी। कई किसानों का रिकार्ड भुइयां पोर्टल में अपलोड नहीं है। पटवारी के आईडी से जमीन का सत्यापन, फसलों की जानकारी, गिरदावरी तहसील के माध्यम से सोसायटी में भुइयां पोर्टल में अपलोड होगा। इसके लिए सुबह से ही पटवारी व तहसील कार्यालय में किसानों की भीड़ जुटी रही। लेकिन सर्वर डाउन होेने से कई किसानों के भुइयां पोर्टल में जमीन के रकबे में गड़बड़ी सामने आई। उसमें भी सुधार नहीं हो पाया है। किसान सोसायटी से धान बीज के साथ ही नगदी ऋण लेते हैं। उसे धान बेचकर चुकाते हैं। कई किसानों को इस बार धान बेचने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा।

