भर्ती:विभिन्न पदों पर तीन माह के लिए होगी भर्ती, 23 नवंबर तक मंगाए गए आवेदन

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने जिले में संचालित कोविड जांच लैब, कोविड हॉस्पिटल व कोविड केयर सेंटर के लिए माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजिस्ट, स्टाफ नर्स, लैब टेक्निशियन, लैब अटेंडेंट और स्वच्छता कर्मी के पदों पर 3 माह के लिए कई पदों पर भर्ती की जानी है। इसके लिए 23 नवंबर शाम 5.30 बजे आवेदन पंजीकृत डाक से आवेदन भेज सकते हैं। जिले में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से रोकथाम, नियंत्रण व आपातकालीन स्थिति से निपटने 3 माह के लिए जिले में संचालित स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं में कई पदों पर अस्थायी भर्ती की जाएगी। यह तीन माह के लिए होगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सीएमएचओ बीबी बोर्डे ने बताया कि इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार निर्धारित समय तक निर्धारित प्रारूप में अपना आवेदन कार्यालय के पता कार्यालय मुख्य चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, रजगामार रोड कोसाबाड़ी जिला कोरबा, पिन- 495677 पर भेज सकते हैं। निर्धारित तिथि व समय के बाद प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे। इस संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी नियम, शर्तें व आवेदन के लिए निर्धारित प्रारूप जिला कोरबा के वेबसाइट डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट कोरबा डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन में उपलब्ध है।

