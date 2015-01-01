पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:फोरलेन बनने से पहले 5 महीने में सड़कों की दूसरी बार मरम्मत, कटघोरा हाईवे का नहीं बंटा मुआवजा

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • एनएचएआई हैंडओवर लेने के 3 साल बाद भी सड़कों का निर्माण शुरू नहीं कर पाया

नेशनल हाईवे सड़कों की मरम्मत का काम 5 महीने में दूसरी बार शुरू किया गया है। इसके पहले जून-जुलाई में कराया था, लेकिन टेंपरेरी मरम्मत से अधिक राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। लोगों को गड्‌ढे के बीच ही आवाजाही करनी पड़ रही है। एनएचएआई 3 साल बाद भी सड़कों का काम शुरू नहीं कर पाया है। इसका मुख्य कारण जमीन अधिग्रहण में देरी और मुआवजा का नहीं बंटना भी है। कटघोरा से पतरापाली हाईवे के लिए ठेका होने के बाद वर्क आर्डर भी जारी हो गया, लेकिन यहां मुआवजा नहीं बंटा है। चांपा मार्ग का मुआवजा बंट रहा है, लेकिन सड़क निर्माण के लिए टेंडर ही नहीं हो पाया है। प्रशासन ने सड़कों की मरम्मत के लिए माह के अंत तक का समय दिया है। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 2017 में बीओटी (बिल्ड ऑपरेट सिस्टम) सड़क होने के बाद चांपा से कोरबा और बिलासपुर तक 151 किलोमीटर सड़क एनएचआई को सौंप दिया था। इसके पहले से ही फोरलेन की मंजूरी मिल चुकी थी, लेकिन बीओटी में होने के कारण प्रक्रिया आगे नहीं बढ़ी। इसके बाद जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई थी, लेकिन 3 साल में यह पूरी नहीं हो पाई। 2 साल से सड़कों की हालत खराब है। बारिश में कीचड़ के बीच और अब गड्‌ढों और धूल के बीच आवाजाही करनी पड़ रही है। अभी सड़कों की मरम्मत में भी उसी स्थल की ही टायरिंग की जा रही है, जहां बड़े गड्‌ढे थे, लेकिन अभी पूरी सड़क की टायरिंग की जरूरत है।

22.92 किमी की मरम्मत 36.77 करोड़ में ठेका
एनएचआई ने सड़कों की मरम्मत के लिए मई-जून में ही टेंडर करा लिया था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया। बारिश के दौरान की गई मरम्मत फिर से उखड़ गई। उस दौरान 3 करोड़ 53 लाख रुपए खर्च भी कर दिए गए, लेकिन लोगों को राहत नहीं मिली। अभी जहां मरम्मत हो रही है, वहां धूल का गुब्बार उठ रहा है।

20 साल से मरम्मत से ही चला काम, बेस कमजोर
कोरबा-चांपा और कोरबा-कटघोरा-बिलासपुर मार्ग को 17 साल के लिए बीओटी में दिया था, लेकिन उस समय मरम्मत ही कराया गया, नए सिरे से सड़क नहीं बनी। इसकी वजह से बेस कमजोर हो गई है। अधिकारियों का मानना है कि डामर सड़क की आयु 15 साल होती है, लेकिन वह वाहनों के दबाव पर भी निर्भर करता है। इसके बाद नई सड़क बनाने की जरूरत पड़ती है।

कटघोरा से पतरापाली के लिए बंटेगा 230 करोड़
एनएनआई ने मुआवजा की राशि काफी पहले ही जमा करा दी थी। कटघोरा से पतरापाली हाईवे के लिए 230 करोड़ की राशि मुआवजा के तौर पर बंटना है। इसी तरह चांपा मार्ग पर सरईपाली से उरगा तक जमीन अधिग्रहण के बदले 73 करोड़ की राशि दी जाएगी। इसका वितरण भी शुरू हो गया है। इससे प्रभावितों में खुशी है।

कहां कितनी जमीन की जा रही अधिग्रहित

  • सरईपाली से उरगा - 135 एकड़
  • प्रभावित किसान - 1116
  • सड़क की लंबाई - 36 किमी
  • मुआवजा बंट रहा - 73 करोड़
  • कटघोरा से पतरापाली - 208 हेक्ट.
  • सड़क की लंबाई - 41 किमी
  • मुआवजा बंटेगा - 230 करोड़

जमीन अधिग्रहण से प्रभावितों को बांट रहे मुआवजा
कोरबा एसडीएम सुनील नायक का कहना है कि चांपा हाईवे के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण से प्रभावित किसानों को मुआवजा का वितरण किया जा रहा है। जल्दी ही यह काम पूरा हो जाएगा। मुआवजा वितरण के लिए जिम्मेदारों को जिम्मेदारी दे दी गई है।

चांपा हाईवे के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया प्रोसेस में: पारलावार
एनएचआई के परियोजना निदेशक डी पारलावार का कहना है कि चांपा मार्ग हाईवे के लिए टेंडर प्रोसेस में है। सड़कों की मरम्मत करा रहे हैं। फोरलेन का काम भी टेंडर के बाद होगा।

प्रक्रिया में है मुआवजा का वितरण: एसडीएम
कटघोरा एसडीएम अभिषेक शर्मा का कहना है कि नेशनल हाईवे सड़क को फोरलेन बनाने मुआवजा वितरण की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। सड़कों की मरम्मत भी कराई जा रही है।

