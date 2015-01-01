पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तलाश:रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन तेज, एसडीआरएफ की दूसरी टीम सर्चिंग में जुटी, नहीं मिला अशोक

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तालाब में लापता की खोजबीन की दौरान गोताखोर के डूबने का मामला

शहर के रामसागरपारा तालाब में खोजबीन के दौरान अशोक नायडू को डूबे एक सप्ताह हो गए। तालाब में घनी झाड़ियों के बीच फंस कर उसकी मौत होने की बात परिजन ने मान ली है। वे अब तालाब से उसके शव मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जिससे उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर सकें। इसके लिए परिजन हर दिन रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान घटनास्थल के आसपास ही मौजूद रहते हैं। शनिवार को 6वें दिन तक शव नहीं मिलने पर परिजन के सब्र का बांध टूट गया था, जिसके बाद उन्होंने सर्वमंगला पुल के पास पहुंच कर सड़क जाम कर दिया था। वे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के प्रयास से नाराज थे। इसके बाद तालाब में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के लिए जरूरी कार्य तेज कर दिया गया। बिलासपुर से एसडीआरएफ की दूसरी टीम बुलाई गई। रविवार को तंग गली में किसी तरह से एक्सीवेटर घुसाया, जिसके बाद तालाब से तेजी से झाड़ी निकाली गई। करीब 25 मीटर का दायरे से झाड़ी हटने के बाद एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया। ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर से लैस टीम के गोताखोर करीब 1 घंटे तक उस दायरे में खोजबीन करते रहे, लेकिन अशोक का पता नहीं चला। सिटी कोतवाली टीआई दुर्गेश शर्मा के मुताबिक सोमवार को अब इससे आगे के हिस्से से झाड़ी हटवाकर वहां सर्चिंग की जाएगी।

5 मोटर लगाकर तालाब से निकाला जा रहा पानी
8 एकड़ में फैले रामसागरपारा तालाब में पहले किनारे पर करीब 15 फीट तक पानी भरा था। पानी को कम करके सर्चिंग तेज करने प्रशासन द्वारा तालाब के तीन ओर 5 मोटर लगाकर 24 घंटे पानी निकासी की जा रही है। जिससे करीब 3-4 फीट पानी घट गया है, लेकिन चारों ओर फैली झाड़ी को निकालने में निगम के अमले को मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है।

