बेरोजगारों का दुख:सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को फिर मौका लेकिन अप्रेंटिस अभ्यार्थियों को नहीं मिल रही नौकरी

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर एसईसीएल मुख्यालय के सामने आंदोलन करने की दी गई चेतावनी

एक तरफ कोल इंडिया एसईसीएल समेत अन्य सहायक कंपनियों में सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके कर्मचारियों फिर से काम करने का अवसर दे रही है, तो दूसरी तरफ एसईसीएल में अप्रेंटिसशिप करने वाले हजारों अभ्यर्थियों की नियमित भर्ती की मांग पूरी नहीं हो रही है। इसे लेकर अभ्यार्थियों में प्रबंधन के खिलाफ गहरी नाराजगी है। अभ्यर्थी अब मांग पूरा नहीं होने पर एसईसीएल मुख्यालय के सामने ही आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। स्थानीय प्रशासन को मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। इस दौरान सुमित कुमार सूर्यवंशी, ऋषि पटेल, चिरंजीव यादव, सूर्यकांत निर्मलकर व मेघा मधुकर भी उपस्थित रहे। एसईसीएल के आईटीआई अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रशिक्षुओं ने नियमित भर्ती की मांग को लेकर प्रबंधन के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने का फैसला किया है। एसईसीएल मुख्यालय में प्रबंधन को पत्र देने के साथ ही वहां कलेक्टर व एसपी को भी अपनी मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है और 23 नवंबर से भूख हड़ताल करने की चेतावनी दी है। एसईसीएल के कई क्षेत्र स्थित खदानों में अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रशिक्षु नियमित भर्ती की मांग कर रहे हैं।

1988 के बाद नहीं हुई नियमित भर्ती
पूर्व में एसईसीएल में अप्रैंटिसशिप अभ्यार्थियों की भर्ती की गई थी। इसमें प्रशिक्षण पूरा करने वाले अप्रेंटिस अभ्यार्थियों को प्रबंधन ने एसईसीएल के विभिन्न खदानों में नियमित कर दिया था, लेकिन 1988 के बाद से यह व्यवस्था खत्म हो गई है। अब प्रबंधन पहले ही स्पष्ट कर देता है कि अप्रेंटिसशिप करने वालों को सिर्फ प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। नियमित भर्ती नहीं होने से नाराजगी है।

कोरोना काल में नहीं मिल रहा रोजगार, परेशानी
अभ्यार्थियों का कहना है कि वे कोरोना काल में अन्य क्षेत्रों में रोजगार नहीं मिल रहा है। एसईसीएल में मैन पावर की संख्या लगातार कम हो रही है। इससे कोयला उत्पादन भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। ऐसे में यदि अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रशिक्षित युवाओं को मौका दिया जाए तो निश्चित ही कोयला उत्पादन में भी तेजी आएगी।

तकनीकी पदों पर नहीं हो रही भर्ती, नाराजगी
प्रबंधन से नाराज अप्रेंटिस अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि बीते कई वर्षों से एसईसीएल या कोल इंडिया में तकनीकी पदों पर कर्मियों की भर्ती नहीं हो रही है। इसका कोयला उत्पादन पर असर पड़ रहा है। इसलिए मांग कर रहे हैं कि जिस तरह रेलवे में आईटीआई अप्रेंटिस प्रशिक्षुओं को नियमित किया, उसी तरह एसईसीएल में भी अवसर देना चाहिए।

बेरोजगार अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रशिक्षु खुद को ठगा महसूस कर रहे
केंद्र के कौशल विकास की योजना के तहत एसईसीएल ने वर्ष 2018 में 672 और 2019 मे 5500 पदों पर अप्रेंटिसशिप पद पर भर्ती निकाली थी। इसमें एक साल की ट्रेनिंग के बाद अभ्याथियों को प्रमाण-पत्र भी दे दिया है, लेकिन बेरोजगार अप्रेंटिसशिप प्रशिक्षु खुद को ठगा हुआ महसूस कर रहे हैं। अप्रेंटिस ट्रेनिंग कर चुके अभ्यार्थियों का कहना है कि एक तरफ कंपनियों में सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को फिर से सेवा प्रदान करने का मौका दिया जा रहा है, तो दूसरी तरफ आईटीआई अप्रेंटिस प्रशिक्षु की भर्ती नहीं हो रही है। ट्रेनिंग करने के बावजूद भी उन्हें खदानों में मौका नहीं मिलने की वजह से डबल स्किल्ड होते हुए भी निराश और बेरोजगार हैं।

