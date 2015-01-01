पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:बिजली कंपनी के चेयरमैन साहू रहे जिले के दौरे पर, प्लांटों से नियमित बिजली उत्पादन पर जोर

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरबा पूर्व, डीएसपीएम और एचटीपीपी प्लांट का किया दौरा, अधिकारियों को दिए दिशा निर्देश

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य बिजली कंपनी के चेयरमैन सुब्रत साहू जिले के दौरे पर रहे। रविवार को उन्होंने बिजली कंपनी के तीनों प्लांट कोरबा पूर्व, डीएसपीएम प्लांट और एचटीपीपी का दौरा कर प्लांट में बिजली उत्पादन का कार्य देखा और अधिकारियों को ऊर्जा जरूरत अनुसार प्लांटों से नियमित बिजली उत्पादन करने के निर्देश भी दिए। प्लांट के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर उन्होंने विभागीय कार्यों की जानकारी भी ली। चेयरमैन ने तीनों बिजली प्लांटों का अवलोकन किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी के प्रबंध निदेशक एनके बिजोरा, डीएसपीएम प्लांट के मुख्य अभियंता एसके बंजारा व प्लांट के अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे। कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट में पहुंचे चेयरमैन ने यहां संचालित 120-120 मेगावाट इकाइयों के संचालन, इकाइयों से उत्पादन बंद करने के संबंध में जानकारी प्लांट के अधिकारियों से ली। कोरबा पूर्व प्लांट में पहले से बंद हो चुके 50- 50 मेगावाट इकाइयों के बारे में अफसरों से जानकारी ली। प्रबंधन ने पुराने इकाइयों के स्क्रेप नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। इसे लेकर भी चर्चा की गई। बिजली कंपनी के चेयरमैन सुब्रत साहू दोपहर में बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी के विद्युत गृह स्कूल भी पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने बिजली कंपनी के स्कूल संचालन व्यवस्था की जानकारी ली। बिजली कंपनी कोरबा पूर्व व पश्चिम में समिति के माध्यम से स्कूल का संचालन करती है। कोरबा पूर्व शहर के पुराने स्कूलों में से हैं। वर्तमान में हिंदी मीडियम स्कूल का संचालन यहां किया जाता है। बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी लंबे समय से मांग कर रहे हैं कि विद्युत गृह स्कूल में अब सीबीएससी पैटर्न पर स्कूल का संचालन किया जाए। माना जा रहा है इसी कड़ी में चेयरमैन ने स्कूल का दौरा कर यहां भवन, स्टॉप व जमीन व अन्य संसाधनों के उपलब्धता के बारे में जानकारी ली है।

गोपनीय दौरा, तीसरे दिन प्लांटों का किया निरीक्षण
बिजली उत्पादन कंपनी के चेयरमैन के दौरे को गोपनीय रखने की कोशिश की गई। बिजली कंपनी के स्थानीय अधिकारी भी चेयरमैन के दौरे को लेकर अधिकृत तौर पर कुछ कहने से बचते रहे। बताया जा रहा है सुब्रत साहू शुक्रवार को पहुंच गए थे। दो दिन वे सतरेंगा में रहे, आसपास के क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। इसके बाद तीसरे दिन उनका बिजली कंपनी के प्लांटों का दौरा कार्यक्रम रखा गया था। चेयरमैन दोपहर करीब 12 बजे सीएसईबी गेस्ट हाउस पहुंचे यहां से निकलने के बाद उन्होंने एक-एक कर कंपनी के तीनों बिजली प्लांटों का अवलोकन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंदेश साफ है- कांग्रेस को कमलनाथ के भरोसे नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें