कोरोना:रविवार को सैंपलिंग घटी, इसलिए सबसे कम 55 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीआईएसएफ के 3 कैंप के 4 जवान भी संक्रमित, बालको नगर में 11 मरीज

जिले में एक माह के दौरान सोमवार को सबसे कम 55 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले रोजाना 100 से अधिक मरीज मिल रहे थे। हालांकि 5 दिन पहले 70 मरीज मिले थे। रविवार को छुट्‌टी का दिन होने से अस्पतालों में सैंपलिंग कम होने से संक्रमिताें की संख्या में यह गिरावट बताई जा रही है। नए मरीजों में सबसे अधिक 27 कोरबा ब्लॉक, 23 कटघोरा, 3 पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा व 1-1 पाली-करतला विकासखंड से मिले हैं। कोरबा विकासखंड में बालकोनगर में एक साथ 11 मरीज मिले हैं, जो बालको की विभागीय काॅलोनी सेक्टर-1,2 और 3 के अलावा परसाभाठा, भदरापारा, नेहरु नगर, नया रिस्दा भदरापारा से हैं। वहीं सीआईएसएफ के दीपका, गेवरा और चैनपुर कैंप से 4 जवान समेत भैसमा पीएचसी की स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी संक्रमित मिले हैं। शहर के संजय नगर में रहने वाले एक परिवार के 3 सदस्य की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इनमें मां और दो बच्चे हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के शिवाजी नगर, आरएसएस नगर, सुभाष ब्लाॅक, कोतवाली के पास, स्टेशन रोड, इतवारी बाजार, सेमीपाली-उरगा, दर्री क्षेत्र के गोपालपुर, जमनीपाली, साडा काॅलोनी, एनटीपीसी काॅलोनी के कावेरी विहार, सरस्वती विहार, कुसमुंडा के नेहरु नगर, शांतिनगर, बांकीमोंगरा, सुतर्रा, रतिजा के मरीज हैं।

