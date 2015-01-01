पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:28 जगह से रेत की चोरी, अब सर्वे के बाद कराएंगे नीलामी

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने मांगी एक सप्ताह में सर्वे रिपोर्ट, कोरबा, निगम व पोड़ी में सबसे अधिक अवैध उत्खनन

जिले में रेत का अवैध उत्खनन वाले 28 स्थानों को खनिज विभाग ने चिन्हित किया है। अब ऐसे स्थानों की रिपोर्ट लेने के बाद नीलामी कराई जाएगी। कलेक्टर किरण कौशल ने तीनों एसडीएम को एक सप्ताह के भीतर रिपोर्ट देने को कहा है। साथ ही रेत के अवैध कारोबार को रोकने के लिए नीलामी कर राजस्व बढ़ाने खनिज विभाग को कहा है। कोरबा तहसील में 6, नगर निगम क्षेत्र में 6, कटघोरा ब्लॉक में 4, करतला में 2, पाली में 4 और पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा ब्लॉक में 6 जगहों पर अवैध रेत खनन किया जाता है। इन सभी जगहों का सर्वे कराकर वास्तविक नक्शा, खसरा, बी-1 और रेत उपलब्धता संबंधी अनुमानित प्रतिवेदन देने राजस्व अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। व्यावसायिक तौर पर उपयुक्त पाए जाने पर ऐसे सभी अवैध रेत घाटों का सीमांकन कराकर उनकी नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाए। अवैध रेत घाटों की नीलामी से एक ओर जहां रेत का अवैध उत्खनन और उससे होने वाली परेशानियां खत्म होंगी। दूसरी ओर रेत घाटों से शासन को राजस्व भी मिलेगा।

जिले के इन स्थानों पर हो रही रेत का अवैध उत्खनन
कोरबा ब्लॉक: ढेंगुरनाला, दोंदरो में बेलगिरी नाला, लेमरू में चोरनई नदी, कटबितला में हसदेव नदी, कुदमुरा में मांड नदी और अजगरबहार में बहने वाले नाले से।
कटघोरा ब्लॉक: बरमपुर में अहिरन नदी, विजयपुर में खोलारनाला, डुडगा में अहिरन नदी और छुरीखुर्द झोराघाट में हसदेव नदी से।
करतला ब्लॉक: खरवानी में सोन नदी से और कछार में छिंदई नाला से।
पाली ब्लॉक: रैंकी में लीलागर नदी से, लबदा मंे खारून नदी से, मुनगाडीह में गाजरनाला और नानपुलाली में खारून नदी से।
पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा ब्लॉक: बरतरई और कुटेसर नगोई में अहिरन नदी से, मातिम और कोठीखर्रा में गेज नदी से, रोंदे मेें फुलसर नाला से और बांगो दो में बांगो नदी से।
निगम क्षेत्र: कोरबा में हसदेव नदी से सेमीपाली, चारपारा, गेरवा, भिलाईखुर्द, मिशनघाट और मोतीसागर से।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें