बैठक:जिले की सीमा में पहुंचते ही सतनाम संदेश यात्रा का होगा जगह-जगह स्वागत

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  गुरुगद्दीधाम व सतनामी सजमा पताढ़ी धाम की संयुक्त बैठक में आयोजन की बनी रूपरेखा

सतनाम संदेश यात्रा का आगमन जिले में 22 नवंबर को होगा। यात्रा में शामिल लोगों का जिले की सीमा के साथ ही स्वागत शुरू हो जाएगा, जो नगर भ्रमण के दौरान जगह-जगह समाज के लोगों द्वारा किया जाएगा। संदेश यात्रा को सफल बनाने व लोगों का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए गत दिवस गुरु गद्दीधाम और 100 गवां सतनामी समाज पताढ़ी धाम की संयुक्त बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में समाज के प्रवक्ता डॉ. एमके कौशल विशेष रूप से उपस्थित थे। डॉ. कौशल ने बताया कि 22 नवंबर को गुरु रुद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में बिलासपुर से निकलने वाली सतनाम संदेश यात्रा जिले में पहंुच जाएगी। यह यात्रा बिलासपुर, अकलतरा, बलौदा, पंतोरा होकर जिले की सामा उरगा पहुंचेगी, जहां समाज के लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचकर यात्रा की अगुवानी करेंगे और सम्मान के साथ जिले में प्रवेश कराएंगे। संदेश यात्रा उरगा होते हुए नगर में प्रवेश करेगी, जो पूरे नगर का भ्रमण कर समाज के लोगों को संदेश देगी। कौशल ने कबा कि यह यात्रा पूरी तरह सामाजिक है। इसे राजनीति से नहीं जोड़ना चाहिए। गुरु बाबा के विचारों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने और सतनामी समाज छत्तीसगढ़ में एकता और भाईचारे का भाव बनाए रखे इसका प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाएगा। बैठक में राजमहंत रामचंद्र पाटले, जेपी कोशले, जिला महंत शांतिलाल खरे, लखन धृतलहरे, पंडित रतनलाल रत्नाकर, पूर्व सरपंच बहरता राम भारद्वाज, अखिल भारतीय सतनामी कल्याण समिति के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनीराम जांगड़े, प्रदेश सतनामी समाज छत्तीसगढ़ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी प्रकोेष्ठ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र कुमार खूंटे, छत्तीसगढ़ सतनाम महासंघ के कोरबा जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश टंडन, जिला महामंत्री मनीशंकर पाटले समेत बड़ी संख्या में समाज के लोग उपस्थित थे।

