हादसा:ट्रेलर की टक्कर से गिरे स्कूटी सवार, मां की मौत, बेटा घायल

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
वाहनों की जांच करती पुलिस।

बालकोनगर में रिंगरोड पर सेपको गेट से शर्मा पेट्रोल पंप के बीच तेजरफ्तार ट्रेलर सीजी-12-एयू-1383 ने सामने जा रहे मेस्ट्रो को ठोकर मारा। जिससे स्कूटी में बेटे संतोष कुमार बरेठ के साथ बालको की ओर जा रही डिंगापुर निवासी 50 वर्षीय नोनबी बाई गिरकर ट्रेलर के चक्के के नीचे आ गई। इससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। वहीं किनारे गिरकर संतोष घायल हो गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बालको थाना से पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची, जहां से घायल संतोष को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं मृतका के शव को मौके से उठवा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मरच्यूरी भेजा गया। पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपी ट्रेलर चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जिस जगह सड़क हादसा हुआ है, वहां सड़क किनारे मालवाहकों के खड़े होने और कोयला-राखड़ परिवहन में लगे वाहनों के 24 घंटे चलने से जाम की स्थिति रहती है। 3 दिन पहले बालकोनगर के कांग्रेसियों ने रिंगरोड पर भारी वाहनों के पार्किंग और आवाजाही से लग रहे जाम से लोगों की परेशानी गिनाते हुए बालको प्रबंधन से उचित पहल की मांग की थी। इस पर कोई पहल नहीं की गई है।

