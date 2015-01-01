पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:ध्वजारोहण के साथ स्काउट गाइड्स ने मनाया स्थापना दिवस

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • स्काउट और गाइड्स के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला चिकित्सालय में पहुंचकर रक्तदान भी किया

जिले में भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स का 70वां स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स, जिला कोरबा द्वारा शासकीय प्राथमिक शाला, अंधरीकछार प्रांगण में कोविड- 19 प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर बीआरसी ग्रामीण, कोरबा ब्लाॅक आरके कुर्रे उपस्थित हुए। रेंजर विंग की कलर पार्टी द्वारा ध्वजारोहण किया गया। स्काउट गाइड के पदाधिकारियों ने स्काउट आंदोलन पर प्रकाश डाला। छात्रों एवं युवाओं के बौद्धिक व शारीरिक विकास में स्काउट गतिविधियों की भूमिका पर भी कहा गया। आरके कुर्रे ने कहा कि कोरबा जिले में स्काउट गाइड की गतिविधियों का लाभ छात्रों, युवाओं व शिक्षकों को मिल रहा है। विभिन्न सामाजिक कार्यों में जिले के स्काउट्स, गाइड्स की सक्रिय भागीदारी है। सीएसी तरूण राठौर ने भी अपनी बात रखी। कार्यक्रम में भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स, जिला कोरबा के सचिव भरत सिंह वर्मा, जिला संयुक्त सचिव रेखारानी लाल, एएलटी स्काउट मास्टर सुरेन्द्र कुमार सोनी, जिला संगठन आयुक्त द्वय डीगम्बर सिंह कौशिक, उत्तरा मानिकपुरी, कोरबा ब्लाॅक सचिव एमएल यादव, करतला संयुक्त सचिव मृगेश पटेल, स्काउटर आरपी दूबे, देवकुमार कश्यप, कौशल प्रसाद सोनवानी, बेसिक रोवर लीडर राजीव साहू तथा गाइडर पूर्णिमा भट्टाचार्य, शशिकला सोनी, पुष्पा शांडिल्य, रेणु श्रीवास्तव, शुभम ढिमोले, संतोषी पटेल, लिपिका देव सहित सीनियर रोवर्स, रेंजर्स आदि उपस्थित थे।

सात यूनिट ब्लड किया गया डोनेट
भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स के अवसर पर जिला चिकित्सालय, कोरबा में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। सात यूनिट ब्लड डोनेट किया गया। जिला संगठन आयुक्त स्काउट डिगम्बर सिंह कौशिक, शुभाशीष भट्टाचार्य, बेसिक रोवर लीडर राजीव साहू, कमल किशोर चन्द्रा, पप्पू चन्द्रा, दुर्गेश चन्द्रा, सूरज प्रताप सिंह ने रक्तदान किया। गौरतलब है कि भारत स्काउट्स एवं गाइड्स, जिला कोरबा द्वारा तीन माह पूर्व भी जिला चिकित्सालय, कोरबा में रक्तदान शिविर आयोजित किया गया। ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डाॅ. जीएस जात्रा ने रक्तदाताओं का प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किया। रक्तदान शिविर के आयोजन में जिला चिकित्सालय की काउंसलर वीणा मिस्त्री, लैब तकनीशियन रीना वर्मा ने सहयोग प्रदान किया।

