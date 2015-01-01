पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थानों में निगरानी बढ़ाने निर्देश:धार में चोर गिरोह की तलाश, इधर ईरानी गिरोह की दस्तक का अलर्ट

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • नकली पुलिस बनकर करते हैं जेवरात की ठगी

जिले में थानेदार, बीईओ समेत अन्य लोगों के सूने मकान को निशाना बनाकर चोरी करने वाले पेशेवर गिरोह की पुलिस की विशेष टीम मध्यप्रदेश के धार में तलाश में लगी है। दूसरी ओर राज्य में ईरानी गिरोह के सक्रिय होने से उनकी दस्तक का अलर्ट जारी हो गया है। आमतौर पर ठंड व त्योहारी सीजन में ईरानी गिरोह ठगी करता है। जिले में पिछले 5 साल के दौरान गिरोह के लोग अलग-अलग वर्षों में नकली पुलिस बनकर 4 महिलाओं को निशाना बनाते हुए उनसे सोने के जेवरात लेकर नकली थमाकर ठगी कर चुके हैं। लेकिन अब तक एक भी मामले में गिरोह पकड़ाया नहीं है। इसलिए इस बार गिरोह के सक्रिय होने की सूचना मिलते ही जिले के शहरी-उपनगरीय क्षेत्र के थानों में निगरानी बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। खासकर कोतवाली व इसके अधीनस्थ चौकी को सुबह व शाम के समय पेट्रोलिंग करते हुए संदिग्ध लोगों पर नजर और पूछताछ करने को कहा गया है। एडिशनल एसपी कीर्तन राठौर के मुताबिक त्योहारी सीजन के साथ ही जनसुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाई गई है। सीसीटीवी कैमरों से भी निगरानी की जा रही है।

पार्षदों व आमजन को किया जाएगा जागरूक
एक पुलिस अधिकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना काल के चलते लॉकडाउन के दौरान शांत रहे बाहरी प्रदेश के पेशेवर गिरोह अब सक्रिय होने लगे हैं। जिले में बीते दिनों ताला तोड़कर चोरी की आधा दर्जन से अधिक वारदात धार के गिरोह ने आकर की। इसके अलावा ईरानी गिरोह के साथ ही कई अन्य गिरोह भी सक्रिय होकर अलग-अलग प्रदेशों के लिए निकले हैं। इसलिए वारदात में शामिल रहने वाले प्रमुख गिरोह के संबंध में पार्षदों को जानकारी दी जा रही है। जिससे उनके क्षेत्र के आमजन को जागरूक किया जा सके।

केस 1 - मर्डर कर जेवरात छीनने का भय दिखाकर ठगी
जुलाई 2019 में शहर के कोसाबाड़ी रिशु बार के पास कांशीनगर स्थित घर जा रहे 68 साल के बुजुर्ग को बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने रोका था। जिन्होंने खुद को पुलिस कर्मी बताया। दोनों ने शहर में मर्डर करके जेवरात छीनने की घटना होने की बात कहते हुए वृद्ध के गले से सोने के हार व हाथ की उंगली से अंगूठी उतरवा लिया। डायरी में नाम-पता लिखकर थाना आकर जेवर ले जाने को कहकर वे वहां से फरार हो गए थे। जेवरात की कीमत 50 हजार रुपए थी।

केस 2 - मार्निंग वॉक कर रही महिला से ठगी
अगस्त 2018 में शहर के डीडीएम रोड में हनुमान मंदिर के पास सुबह 7 बजे मॉर्निंग वॉक कर रही महिला पुष्पा जैन के पास पहुंचे दो लोगों ने खुद को पुलिस कर्मी बताया। वे शहर में महिला की हत्या करके उसके जेवरात छीनने की घटना होना बताते हुए भयभीत किया। फिर जेवरात उतरवाकर उसे साड़ी में पोटली बनाकर रखने के बहाने ठगी की थी।

केस 3 - वृद्धा ने जेवरात उतारे तो छीनकर भागे
दिसंबर 2018 में शहर के रामपुर चौकी अंतर्गत एमपीनगर में नकली पुलिस बनकर बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने वृद्धा उर्मिला सिंह को झांसे में लेकर जेवरात उतरवा लिए थे। इस दौरान वृद्धा ने समझदारी के साथ उनसे जेवरात वापस लेने की कोशिश की तो वे छीनकर भागे। हालांकि इस दौरान वृद्धा ने अंगूठी को उनके हाथ से छीन लिया था।

