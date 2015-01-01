पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:नवापारा में कॉलेज के लिए स्थल चयन, जुटाई जानकारी

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक कंवर की उपस्थिति में निरीक्षण टीम ने तय बिंदुओं पर जानकारी लेकर शुरू किया काम

करतला ब्लाॅक में ग्राम पंचायत नवापारा (चैनपुर) में कॉलेज खोलने के लिए जरूरी बिंदुओं पर जानकारी जुटाने के लिए लीड कॉलेज से गठित टीम पहुंची थी। जहां कॉलेज भवन के लिए स्थल चयन की प्रक्रिया, जमीन की उपलब्धता व आसपास के कितने गावों के छात्र लाभान्वित होंगे आदि बिंदुओं पर गांव के लोगों से चर्चा की। इस दौरान रामपुर विधायक ननकीराम कंवर भी मौजूद थे। शासकीय पीजी कॉलेज के प्राध्यापक डॉ. एसके गोभिल दो अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ ग्राम नवापारा पहुंचकर विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर अपनी रिपोर्ट तैयार की। जिसे राज्य शासन को भेजा जाएगा। वहां मंजूरी के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्धता की कार्रवाई पूरी की जाएगी। स्टाफ की नियुक्ति आदि की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। देखना यह होगा की टीम द्वारा तैयार की रिपोर्ट को राज्य शासन कितना तवज्जो देता है। विधायक कंवर ने कहा की यह कॉलेज क्षेत्र के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। आदिवासी छात्र छात्राओं को स्कूल के बाद उच्च शिक्षा के लिए अपने ही गांव में कॉलेज मिल जाएगा। इससे गांव का विकास होगा। उन्होंने कॉलेज खोलने के लिए हर संभव मदद करने की बात ग्रामीणों से कही। उन्होंने वरिष्ठ नेता देवनाथ राठिया को अपनी 3 एकड़ भूमि कॉलेज के नाम पर दान करने की बात पर कहा कि इस प्रकार के सामाजिक सोच रखने वाले नेता बहुत काम मिलते हैं। उन्होंने देवनाथ राठिया का आभार व्यक्त किया।

