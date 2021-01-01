पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:स्टॉपडेम निर्माण की जांच शुरू, कहीं छड़ नहीं लगा तो कई बनने से पहले टूटने लगे

वनमंडल कटघोरा के जटगा परिक्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन स्टॉपडेमों की जांच शुरू हो गई है। पाली एसडीओ वायपी डड़सेना की अध्यक्षता में बनी कमेटी जांच कर रही है। कई स्थानों पर छड़ ही नहीं लगा है तो कई बनने के पहले ही टूटने लगे हैं। टीम में एसडीओ प्रहलाद यादव, केंदई रेंजर एके चौबे भी शामिल हैं। टीम अलग-अलग स्थानों पर पहुंचकर मापदंड के तहत कार्य कराया गया कि नहीं, इसकी जांच कर रही है। ग्रामीणों ने यह भी आरोप लगाया था कि स्टॉपडेम का काम विभागीय होने के बाद भी ठेकेदारों से कराया गया। जटगा परिक्षेत्र में 18 स्टॉपडेम की मंजूरी मिली थी। जिसमें एक स्टॉपडेम बहने के बाद 17 ही बच गए हैं। इसकी लागत 7 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए है। निर्माण कार्यों में गड़बड़ी का खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर ने किया था। इसके बाद जांच चल रही है। ये सभी स्टॉपडेम तत्कालीन रेंजर मोहर सिंह मरकाम के समय शुरू कराया गया था। इसमें गुणवत्ता का ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। इसकी वजह से कई स्टॉपडेम का काम पूरा होने के बाद भी अधूरा बता दिया गया। साथ ही छड़ की मात्रा भी कम है। कई स्टॉपडेम अभी से जर्जर हो गए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने मजदूरी भुगतान नहीं होने की शिकायत की थी। इसकी भी जांच चल रही है। सोढ़ीनाला के कांसामार में एक साल पहले बने 41 लाख के स्टॉपडेम में दो बार मरम्मत हो चुकी है। गेट भी नहीं लगाए गए हैं। बिना नींव के खुदाई के ही निर्माण करने से डाउन फ्लोर धंसकने लगा है। डीएफओ शमा फारूखी ने गड़बड़ी की शिकायत को देखते हुए जांच कमेटी बनाकर रिपोर्ट देने कहा है। हालांकि अभी तक 2 करोड़ का भुगतान बाकी है। जांच टीम 6 स्टॉपडेम की जांच कर चुकी है।

