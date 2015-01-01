पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अजगरबहार में सब स्टेशन फिर भी बिजली का रोना, हल्की हवा चलने से सप्लाई ठप

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • लोड बढ़ने से केबल खराब, लेमरू श्यांग क्षेत्र में बढ़ रही समस्या, शहर से कर्मी जाने पर होता है सुधार

वनांचल क्षेत्रों में बिजली व्यवस्था नहीं सुधर पा रही है। अजगरबहार में सब स्टेशन बनने के बाद भी हल्की हवा चलने से आपूर्ति बंद हो जाती है। बिजली चोरी रोकने लगाए गए केबल लोड बढ़ने से जल रहे हैं। इसमें भी समय रहते सुधार नहीं हो पाता। लेमरू, श्यांग क्षेत्र में भी यही हाल है। हाथी प्रभावित क्षेत्र होने के बाद भी ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। शहर से जब बिजली कर्मचारी जाते हैं, तब सुधार हो पाता है। अजगरबहार सब स्टेशन से लेमरू तक बिजली की आपूर्ति की जाती है। शुक्रवार को बारिश होने के बाद बिजली बंद हो गई, जो शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू हो सकी। सब स्टेशन से अभी सरईसिंगार, गौरबोरा, धनगांव, पोड़ीखोहा, नेवाटिकरा, गढ़कटरा, माखुरपानी, सतरेंगा, गढ़ उपरोड़ा, बहेरा क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति की जा रही है, जहां अक्सर बिजली बंद रहती है। इसी तरह श्यांग, बरपाली, कुदमुरा, तौलीपाली क्षेत्र में बिजली चोरी रोकने केबल लगाया गया है। लेकिन लोड बढ़ने पर जल जाता है। इसकी शिकायत करने के बाद भी इसे बदला नहीं जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार पहले से ही निम्न क्वालिटी का केबल लगाया गया है। जिसकी वजह से बार-बार खराबी आती है। लेमरू क्षेत्र में भी बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित होने से लोग परेशान हैं।

2 साल से उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिला बिल
अजगरबहार समेत आसपास गांव के बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को दो साल से बिजली बिल नहीं मिला है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया मीटर लगने के बाद रीडिंग लेने कोई नहीं आता। एक साथ बिल आने पर समस्या बढ़ जाएगी। इस संबंध में पहले भी अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया गया था। लेकिन ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

पर्यटन केंद्र सतरेंगा में सोलर से हो रहा उजाला
अजगरबहार के आगे ही सतरेंगा पर्यटन केंद्र है। यहां भी बिजली बंद होने पर सोलर लाइट से उजाला करना पड़ता है। अभी दिन में ही पर्यटक अधिक पहुंचते हैं। बिजली विभाग ने यहां विशेष रूप से ट्रांसफार्मर भी लगाया है। अधिकारियों के लगातार प्रवास के कारण पहले से व्यवस्था थोड़ी सुधरी है।

लोड़ बढ़ने के कारण केबल जलने की शिकायत
विद्युत वितरण कंपनी ग्रामीण के ईई पीके कोमजवार ने कहा लोड बढ़ने के कारण केबल जलने की समस्या आती है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में काफी पहले केबल लगाया गया है। जहां भी शिकायत आ रही है, वहां सुधार किया जा रहा है।

