पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:नाना के घर पर रह रही किशोरी की गला रेतकर हत्या, प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण घटना होने का संदेह

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बांकीमोंगरा थाना के बलगी काॅलोनी में हुई वारदात

नाना के घर पर रह रही एक किशोरी की गुरुवार की रात उस समय गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई, जब वह घर में अकेली थी। देर रात नाना जब ड्यूटी से लौटे तो उन्हें फर्श पर किशोरी का शव पड़ा मिला। मामले में पुलिस जांच-पड़ताल में जुट गई है। बांकीमोंगरा थाना अंतर्गत बलगी काॅलोनी के आवास डीएस-262 निवासी लक्ष्मण जांगड़े एसईसीएल की बलगी परियोजना में ब्लास्टिंग कैरियर है। लक्ष्मण के साथ उसकी 16 वर्षीय नातिन भूमि सोनवानी रहती थी, जो स्थानीय स्कूल में कक्षा 10वीं की छात्रा थी। गुरुवार को लक्ष्मण की ड्यूटी शाम 4 बजे से 12 बजे की पाली में थी। लक्ष्मण जब ड्यूटी गया तब भूमि घर में अकेली थी। रात करीब 12 बजे जब लक्ष्मण ड्यूटी से घर लौटा तो घर का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। पास ही फर्श पर भूमि का रक्तरंजित शव पड़ा था। गले पर धारदार हथियार से रेतने का निशान था। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। इसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। मामला प्रथम दृष्टिया का हत्या का होने पर घटनास्थल को सील कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह सीएसपी खोमन लाल सिन्हा और बांकीमोंगरा टीआई एसआर सोनवानी स्टाफ समेत वहां पहुंचे। पुलिस डॉग स्क्वॉयड, फारेंसिक एक्सपर्ट और फ्रिंगर प्रिंट एक्सपर्ट की टीम भी घटनास्थल पहुंची। मामले में पुलिस जांच-पड़ताल कर रही है।

खेती-किसानी के लिए गृहग्राम गए थे परिजन
किशोरी भूमि का गृहग्राम जांजगीर-चांपा जिला स्थित बाराद्वार गांव है, लेकिन परिजन ने उसकी अच्छी पढ़ाई और देखरेख के लिए बलगी में नाना लक्ष्मण के घर छोड़ा था। किशोरी के माता-पिता खेती-किसानी के लिए इन दिनों गृहग्राम गए थे। वहीं अन्य परिजन भी त्योहारी सीजन के चलते गांव गए थे।

प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण हत्या करने का संदेह
काॅलोनी में किशोरी की हत्या की वारदात के बाद लोगों में भय का माहौल है। हालांकि लोगों के बीच किशोरी का एक स्थानीय युवक से प्रेम-प्रसंग होने की चर्चा भी है। लोगों ने प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण उसकी हत्या करने का संदेह जाहिर किया है। इसके लिए पुलिस मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल खंगाल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें