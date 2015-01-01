पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आरक्षक के घर से सागौन की लकड़ी बरामद

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • बीजा व साल की लकड़ी जब्त, जंगल से काटकर बनवा रहा था बेड-सोफा

वन विभाग की टीम ने बुधवार को करतला थाना के आरक्षक के घर दबिश देकर सागौन, बीजा और साल की इमारती लकड़ी बरामद की। मामले में वन संरक्षण अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। सागौन की लकड़ी को फर्नीचर बनाने के लिए जंगल से काटकर लाया गया था। मामले में जांच की जा रही है। वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी जीवन लाल भारती ने बताया कि आरक्षक के घर सागौन की लकड़ी होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद सर्च वारंट लेकर जांच की गई तो बड़ी संख्या में चिरान लकड़ी रखी हुई मिली। सागौन के साथ बीजा और साल प्रजाति की लकड़ियां भी हैं। लगभग 0.129 घनमीटर सागौन का पल्ला भी जब्त किया है। इसे कौन से जंगल से लाकर रखा था, इसकी जांच की जा रही है। पास में ही सागौन का जंगल है। इसकी सूचना वन अधिकारियों को भी दे दी गई है। क्षेत्र में लकड़ी चोरी रोकने लगातार टीम को सतर्क किया गया है, जहां भी शिकायत मिल रही है, वहां जांच की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। आगे भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। करतला रेंज, जांजगीर-चांपा व रायगढ़ जिले की सीमा में है। इसकी वजह से लकड़ी तस्कर रामपुर और तुमान मार्ग से जिले में प्रवेश कर सुबह लकड़ियां पार कर देते हैं। लंबे समय बाद लकड़ी बरामद की गई है।

