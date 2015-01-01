पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारों से पहले तैयारी:होटल और मिठाई दुकानों में जांच करने पहुंची टीम, 5 दुकानों से लिए गए सैंपल

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली में मिलावटी मिठाई न बिके इसके लिए पहले ही शुरू की गई जांच

दिवाली में मिलावटी मिठाई न बिके इसके लिए खाद्य और औषधि प्रशासन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। कुछ जगह से मिठाइयों के सैंपल भी लिए, जिन्हें जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा गया है।
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में शहर के कई हाेटल-डेयरी और दुकानों में जांच की। एक मिठाई की दुकान से पेडे का सैंपल भी लिया। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी विकास भगत ने बताया कि दीपावली तक विभाग का यह चेकिंग अभियान व्यापक स्तर पर जारी रहेगा। जिस भी खाद्य वस्तु में गड़बड़ी की आशंका होगी, उसका सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि उप नगरीय क्षेत्रों में भी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। खाद्य अधिकारी आरआर देवांगन ने बताया कि जांच में पाई जा रही कमियों को दूर करने की समझाइश भी संचालकों को दी गई। पहली बार खाद विभाग की टीम दिवाली से पहले जांच कर रही है। इसके पहले त्यौहार शुरू होने के बाद जांच होती थी, जिसकी वजह से लिए गए नमूनों की रिपोर्ट त्यौहार समाप्त होने के बाद आती थी।
इन दुकानों में की गई जांच: टीम ने मुख्य मार्ग कोरबा स्थित कृष्णा डेयरी, अलंकार स्वीट्स, भारती ट्रेडर्स, प्रीतम जनरल स्टोर और मां कृपा ट्रेडर्स समेत अन्य दुकानों की जांच की। कृष्णा स्वीट्स से पेडे का नमूना जांच के लिए लिया गया। इस दौरान कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करते संचालन करने के निर्देश संचालकों को दिए गए।

