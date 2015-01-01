पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पेंशन बढ़ाने के लिए पहले धरना फिर क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल करेगा एसोसिएशन

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • ऑल इंडिया कोल पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन संगठनों को कर रहा है एकजुट

सेवानिवृत्त कोयला अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के पेंशन में बढ़ोतरी की मांग को लेकर ऑल इंडिया कोल पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन आंदोलन की तैयारी कर रहा है । इसके लिए एसोसिएशन विभिन्न संगठनों को एकजुट कर रहा है। आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों के चेयरमैन और सचिव को पत्र लिखा गया है। एसोसिएशन ने धरना प्रदर्शन व क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल करने की चेतावनी दी है। पेंशन बढ़ोतरी की मांग के अलावा मृत पेंशनर्स के आश्रित पत्नी का पेंशन जल्द शुरू कराने की मांग भी संगठन का प्रमुख मुद्दा है। क्योंकि पेंशनर्स की मृत्यु के बाद उनके आश्रित पत्नी का पेंशन शुरु करने कई तरह की कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऑल इंडिया कोल पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी पीके सिंह राठौर ने बताया कि सीएमपीएस 1998 के तहत कोयला अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों को पेंशन का भुगतान किया जाता है। पेंशन की समीक्षा तब से लेकर अब तक एक बार भी नहीं हुई है। वहीं वर्ष 2007 से पहले सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले कर्मचारी अधिकारियों का पेंशन काफी कम है। जिससे पेंशनर्स को आश्रित परिवार व खुद का जीवन यापन करने में दिक्कत आती है। इसे लेकर प्रबंधन के समक्ष कई बार पेंशन बढ़ाने की मांग की गई है। लेकिन अब तक मांग पूरा नहीं हुआ है। जिससे कोल पेंशनर्स निराश हैं। इसे देखते हुए ऑल इंडिया कोल पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन ने आंदोलन की रणनीति तैयार की है।

इन क्षेत्रों के संगठन आंदोलन में होंगे शामिल
पेंशन बढ़ोतरी व मृत पेंशनर्स के आश्रितों को जल्दी पेंशन सुविधा दिलाने की मांग के मुद्दे पर बड़े स्तर पर आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इसमें कोल इंडिया पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन एसईसीएल के अलावा कोल माइंस पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन बैतूल, आसनसोल, फेडरेशन ऑफ कॉल इंडस्ट्री रिटायर्ड एम्पलाइज एसोसिएशन नागपुर, कोलकाता, सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी कल्याण संघ नागपुर, सिंगरेनी सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी कल्याण संघ हैदराबाद, कोल इंडिया रिटायर्ड ऑफिसर एसोसिएशन बिलासपुर, भुवनेश्वर, सुपरनुएशन ऑफिसर्स एसोसिएशन दिल्ली, कोल माइन पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन आसनसोल, कोल माइंस पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन हैदराबाद, व अन्य संगठनों को आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए पत्र भेजा गया है।

