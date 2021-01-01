पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:धरना स्थल से 50 कदम दूर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर भाजपाइयों को पुलिस ने रोका, जितनी भीड़ नहीं, उससे अधिक बताई गिरफ्तारी

  • किसानों की समस्या को लेकर भाजपा ने कोसाबाड़ी चौक में दिया धरना, रोड पर ही टेंट लगाने से आवाजाही रही प्रभावित

जिला भाजपा ने शुक्रवार को किसानों का पूरा धान खरीदने और एक महीने तिथि बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर कोसाबाड़ी चौक में धरना दिया। इसके बाद कलेक्टोरेट घेराव करने निकले, लेकिन 50 कदम दूर पर ही छोटे बेरिकेड्स को ही लांघ पाए। इस दौरान पुलिस के साथ हल्की झड़प भी हुई। दूसरी ओर पुलिस ने बड़े बेरिकेड्स लगाकर भाजपाइयों को रोक दिया। भाजपाई चौक पर ही प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते रहे। धरना देने सड़क पर ही टेंट लगा दिया था। इससे सड़क को वन-वे करना पड़ा। लोग कहते रहे कि ढाई से तीन हजार की भीड़ रही होगी, लेकिन प्रशासन ने कहा कि 5 हजार की प्रतीकात्मक गिरफ्तारी की गई, गिनती नहीं किए हैं। भाजपा ने प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान के दौरान 22 फरवरी को राम सभा की वजह से धरना-आंदोलन को टाल दिया था। शुक्रवार को कोसाबाड़ी चौक के पास ही धरना शुरू हुआ। निर्मला स्कूल के सामने और सड़क पर टेंट लगाकर कुर्सी बिछाई गई थी। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. राजीव सिंह, प्रदेश सदस्य विकास महतो ट्रैक्टर में धरना स्थल पहुंचे। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के कई कार्यकर्ता भैंसागाड़ी लेकर आए थे। धरना दोपहर 12 बजे प्रस्तावित था, लेकिन डेढ़ घंटा देर से शुरू हुआ। विधायक ननकीराम कंवर, भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष लखनलाल देवांगन, पूर्व विधायक बनवारी लाल अग्रवाल, पूर्व महापौर जोगेश लांबा, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक चावलानी, मनोज शर्मा, चुलेश्वर राठौर ने धरना को पहले संबोधित करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार को असफल बताया। शाम 4 बजे प्रदेश महामंत्री भूपेन्द्र सवन्नी, किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्यामबिहारी जायसवाल व जिला सह प्रभारी विक्रांत सिंह के आने के बाद कलेक्टोरेट घेरने निकले, लेकिन चौक पर ही पुलिस ने रोक दिया। यहां दो बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए थे, जिसे युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने धक्का देकर गिरा दिया, लेकिन बड़े बेरिकेड्स तक नहीं पहुंच पाए।

कांग्रेस झूठे वादे करके ही सत्ता में आई है
भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री भूपेन्द्र सवन्नी कहा है कि झूठे वादे कर कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई है। 55 साल लगातार देश में राज करने के बाद किसानों की चिंता नहीं की। भाजपा की सरकार ने ही कर्जा माफ किया। धान की पैदावार बढ़ाने योजनाएं बनाई, लेकिन सरकार धान खरीदना तो दूर रकबे में भी कटौती कर रही है।

14 महीने बाद भी धान की पूरी राशि नहीं मिली
भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्यामबिहारी जायसवाल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार किसानों का पूरा धान नहीं खरीद पा रही है। रकबे में कटौती के लिए अफसर घूम रहे हैं। पिछले साल धान बेचने वाले किसानों को अब तक पूरी राशि नहीं मिली है। पेड़ के नाम पर रकबे की कटौती की गई है। धान खरीदी की तिथि नहीं बढ़ी तो आगे आंदोलन बढ़ेगा।

पैदावार कम बताना किसानों के साथ मजाक
रामपुर विधायक ननकीराम कंवर ने कहा कि सरकार फेल हो गई है। अफसर 10 प्रतिशत कमीशन की वसूली कर रहे हैं। यही नहीं 15 क्विंटल धान खरीदने की बजाय 12 क्विंटल पैदावार बता रहे हैं। यह किसानों के साथ मजाक है। अफसरों को हाईकोर्ट में खड़ा कर दें तो जवाब नहीं दे पाएंगे।

किसान बोता है तो काटना भी जानता है
भाजपा जिला सह प्रभारी विक्रांत सिंह ने कहा कि दो साल पहले कांग्रेस ने घोषणा-पत्र का झूठा पुलिंदा पेश किया, जिसकी वजह से भाजपा की सरकार को हार का सामना करना पड़ा, लेकिन इस सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ के रीढ़ की हड्‌डी कहे जाने वाले किसानों को ही परेशान कर दिया है। किसान बोना जानता है, तो काटना भी जानता है।

प्रशासन की तैयारी सफल पहले ही घेरा था कलेक्टोरेट
प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को ही कलेक्टोरेट जाने वाले मार्ग को बेरिकेड्स लगाकर घेर दिया था। आईटीआई चौक के पहले एसपी ऑफिस के सामने बेरिकेड्स लगा दिया था। कोसाबाड़ी चौक पर टीन से घेरकर दीवार बना दी थी, ताकि इसे धक्का भी न दे पाएं।

सुबह से शाम तक लोगों को आवाजाही में हुई परेशानी
भाजपा के धरना और बेरिकेड्स लगाने से लोग परेशान रहे। पहले रैली के दौरान ही मार्ग को ब्लाॅक किया जाता था। रिसदी, सीएसईबी कॉलोनी के साथ ही प्रशासनिक कार्यालय जाने वाले लोग चक्कर काटते रहे। कई लोग सीएसईबी कॉलोनी होकर कार्यालय पहुंचे।

5 हजार ने दी प्रतीकात्मक गिरफ्तारी: एसडीएम
एसडीएम सुनील नायक का कहना है कि किसानों के मुद्दे पर भाजपा ने धरना दिया। 5 हजार भाजपाइयों ने प्रतीकात्मक गिरफ्तारी दी है। इसकी कोई गिनती नहीं की गई है और न ही कोई लिखित में है। किसी तरह का ज्ञापन नहीं दिया गया है। मौके पर ही सभी की रिहाई की घोषणा कर दी गई।

