राहत:रामसागरपारा तालाब में डूबने के बाद से इंतजार कर रहे परिजन को आठवें दिन मिला अशोक का शव

कोरबा4 घंटे पहले
  • पानी में डूबने पर लोगों को चंद घंटे के भीतर खोज निकालने वाले गोताखार का शव खोजने में लगा 1 सप्ताह

शहर के रामसागरपारा में दिवाली की रात डूबे कमल गोड़ की खोजबीन करते हुए सोमवार को डूबे गोताखोर अशोक नायडू का शव 1 सप्ताह बाद 8वें दिन मिला। सोमवार सुबह हुई घटना के बाद से अशोक के परिजन तालाब के पास ही बैठे रहते थे। कुछ परिजन रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में शामिल होकर खोजबीन में जुटे थे। अशोक का शव मिलने के बाद परिजन शोक में डूब गए। इससे कुछ देर पहले ही राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल रामसागरपारा तालाब पहुंचे थे, जहां उन्होंने अशोक की खोजबीन कर शव को तालाब से बाहर निकालने अब तक किए गए प्रयासों की जानकारी मौजूद अधिकारियों से ली थी।

अशोक के परिजन से मिले राजस्व मंत्री, बांधा ढांढस
सोमवार को राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल महापौर राजकिशोर प्रसाद अन्य अफसरों के साथ रामसागरपारा तालाब पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने अशोक के परिजन से मिलकर उन्हें ढांढस बंधाया। साथ ही शासन-प्रशासन की ओर से हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया। शाम को अशोक का शव मिलने की सूचना पर उन्होंने परिजन के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त कर दुख के इन क्षणों को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की और जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को परिजन को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए।

कांस की गहरी जड़ों के कारण हुई दिक्कत
रामसागरपारा में पहले कमल व बाद में अशोक का शव ढूंढने पुलिस की निगरानी में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान नगर सेना के एसडीआरएफ की अलग-अलग टीम जुटी थी। प्रशिक्षित गोताखोर ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर से लैस होकर तालाब में खोजबीन कर रहे थे, लेकिन तालाब के ऊपर झाड़ी उगने और अंदर कांस की जड़ें गहराई तक होने से खोजबीन में दिक्कत आई। एसडीआरएफ के जवानों के मुताबिक सामान्य तालाब होने पर एक से दो दिन में डूबे लोगों का शव निकाल लेते हैं, लेकिन यहां अलग तरह की परिस्थिति का सामना करना पड़ रहा था।

