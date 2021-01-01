पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:बिना सांस्कृतिक आयोजन के सीएसईबी ग्राउंड में होगा मुख्य समारोह

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • मुख्य समारोह में प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. टेकाम फहराएंगे तिरंगा, लेंगे सलामी, कोविड नियमों का होगा पालन

गणतंत्र दिवस पर 26 जनवरी को जिले का मुख्य समारोह शहर के सीएसईबी फुटबाॅल ग्राउंड में हाेगा। प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय टेकाम सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण कर सलामी लेंगे। कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए गरिमामय माहौल में गणतंत्र दिवस मनेगा। समारोह में कोरोना वाॅरियर्स डॉक्टरों, पुलिस कर्मियों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों अाैर स्वच्छता कर्मियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। समारोह में प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. टेकाम प्रदेशवासियों को शुभकामना संदेश देंगे। इसके बाद कलेक्टर किरण कौशल मुख्यमंत्री के संदेशों का वाचन करेंगी। सरकारी संस्थाओं में सुबह 7 बजे ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। जिला स्तरीय मुख्य समारोह का आयोजन फुटबाल ग्राउंड सीएसईबी कोरबा में 8.30 बजे से शुरू किया जाएगा। इस बार समारोह में मार्च पास्ट नहीं होगा। सिर्फ राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को सलामी दी जाएगी। कोरोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्यक्रम में स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं की भागीदारी प्रतिबंधित रहेगी। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी नहीं होंगे। मिठाइयां भी नहीं बंटेगी। कार्यक्रम में आने वाले सभी लोगों को मास्क पहनना और सामाजिक दूरी आदि का पालन करना होगा। सभी सरकारी व सार्वजनिक भवनों पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस की शाम सभी सरकारी व सार्वजनिक भवनों और राष्ट्रीय महत्व के स्मारकों पर रोशनी की गई है। सुबह 7 बजे महापौर राजकिशोर प्रसाद साकेत भवन में ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। गांधी चौक पर सुबह 8.30 बजे वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेत्री उषा तिवारी ध्वजारोहण करेंगी।

मुख्य समारोह के दौरान अच्छे कार्य करने पर 4 निरीक्षक समेत 22 पुलिस कर्मी होंगे सम्मानित
सीएसईबी ग्राउंड में मुख्य कार्यक्रम में 4 निरीक्षक समेत 22 पुलिस कर्मियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। बालको थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक राकेश मिश्रा, कुसमुंडा थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक सनत सोनवानी, दीपका थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक हरीशचंद टांडेकर, एसआई राजेश चंद्रवंशी व अशोक पांडेय, एएसआई विजय सिंह, एएसआई परमेश्वर राठौर, एएसआई नीलम केरकेट्‌टा, एएसआई अजय सोनवानी, हवलदार अजय सिंह समेत आरक्षक गुनाराम सिन्हा व हवलदार प्रदीप राठौर, हवलदार मनोज राठौर, हवलदार राम पांडेय व आरक्षक जयप्रकाश यादव, आरक्षक रोहित रात्रे, आरक्षक शैलेंद्र तंवर, आरक्षक रवि चौबे, आरक्षक विनोद तिवारी व महिला आरक्षक प्रतिभा राय शामिल हैं।

