करतूत:उधारी वसूलने व्यक्ति को 3 दिन घर पर रखा, अच्छा रिकार्ड दिखाने पुलिस ने फिरौती के लिए बनाया अपहरण का केस

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़े मामलों को सुलझाने में पीछे रहने वाली सीएसईबी पुलिस का कारनामा, 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

4 लाख रुपए की वसूली के लिए एक व्यक्ति को 3 दिन तक अपने घर में बिठाकर रखने के मामले को सीएसईबी पुलिस ने फिरौती के लिए अपहरण का केस बना दिया। लेन-देन के मामले को गंभीर बनाकर उधार रकम देने वाले समेत उसके दो अन्य साथियों को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया गया। सूरजपुर जिले के विश्रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले लतीफ खान ने शहर के सीएसईबी चौकी क्षेत्र में रहने वाले अपने परिचित अब्दुल खान से करीब 4 लाख रुपए उधार लिया था। इसमें कुछ रुपए चुकाने के बाद वह बाकी रकम लौटा नहीं रहा था। अब्दुल खान इससे परेशान था। बुधवार को लतीफ खान नोनबिर्रा (करतला) में रहने वाले अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां घूमने आया था। इसकी जानकारी अब्दुल खान को हुई तो उसने अपने साथी अभय सिंह और मनुवर के साथ लतीफ को पकड़ कर अपने घर ले आया, जहां उसे बिठाकर रकम वापस मांगने लगा। उसने बकाया रकम 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए हासिल करने लतीफ के मोबाइल से उसके परिजन को फोन कराया। दूसरी ओर लतीफ के परिजन ने सीएसईबी चौकी आकर लतीफ का अपहरण कर उसे छोड़ने के एवज में फिरौती मांगने की लिखित शिकायत की। पुलिस ने मोबाइल लोकेशन व बताए गए नाम के आधार पर रामसागरपारा के एक मकान से लतीफ को बरामद कर लिया। साथ ही अब्दुल खान समेत तीनों लोगों को पकड़ लिया। मामला लेन-देन के विवाद का था, लेकिन पुलिस ने साल के अंतिम में अपना बेहतर रिकार्ड दिखाने फिरौती के लिए अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

मामला लेनदेन का, वसूली का तरीका अपराधिक
सीएसईबी चौकी प्रभारी एसआई कृष्णा साहू ने कहा मामला लेन-देन से जुड़ा जरूर है, लेकिन ऐसे मामले में न्यायालय जाने की बजाए वसूली के लिए जो तरीका अपनाया, वह अपराधिक कृत्य है। किसी को बलात कमरे में रखना व रुपए मांगने से मामले में फिरौती के लिए अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की गई है।

झूठा मामला बनाकर फंसाया गया
फिरौती के लिए अपहरण जैसे गंभीर केस में आरोपी बनाए गए अब्दुल के परिजन के मुताबिक लतीफ समेत उसके रिश्तेदारों को उसके द्वारा उधार में रकम लेने और वापस नहीं करने की जानकारी थी। बकाया रकम को वापस पाने ही लतीफ को घर में बिठाकर रखा था। इसकी जानकारी भी उसके परिवार के लोगों को मोबाइल से दी थी।

