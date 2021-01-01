पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:जनपद के बाबू को हटाने के लिए अध्यक्ष धरने पर बैठे

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • मनरेगा शाखा में पदस्थ संविदा कर्मी पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने से गुस्सा, प्रभारी मंत्री के आश्वासन पर माने

जनपद पंचायत कोरबा के मनरेगा शाखा में पदस्थ संविदा कर्मी बाबू योगेश प्रताप सिंह को हटाने सोमवार को जनपद अध्यक्ष हरेश कंवर को धरने पर बैठना पड़ा। जनपद सदस्यों के साथ दफ्तर के गेट के सामने धरना देने के बाद प्रभारी मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम से मुलाकात की। कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद धरना समाप्त हुआ। मनरेगा शाखा के बाबू के खिलाफ सरपंच सिंह ने भी शिकायत की है। साथ ही कलेक्टर व जिला पंचायत सीईओ को हटाने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंप चुके हैं। जनपद अध्यक्ष का कहना है कि मनरेगा के कार्यों में ठेकेदारी प्रथा चल रही है। तकनीकी सहायकों को नौकरी से निकालने की धमकी दी जाती है। इससे बाबू की सेवा समाप्त करने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही थी। इसके कारण धरना देना पड़ा। यहां पहले जनपद सीईओ एसएस रात्रे को हटाने को लेकर भी धरना-प्रदर्शन सदस्यों ने किया था। धरना में जनपद सदस्य नंदकुमार कंवर, नरेन्द्र पटेल, अमिता रात्रे, शंकर राठिया, सावित्री बाई, मथुरा राठिया, सावित्री बंजारे मौजूद थे।

गेट किनारे टेंट लगाकर फिर अंदर बैठ गए जनपद अध्यक्ष के साथ सदस्यों ने धरना देने के लिए जनपद कार्यालय के गेट के सामने टेंट लगाया था। यहां बैठने के बाद सभी सदस्य मुख्य गेट के सामने जाकर बैठ गए। इसकी वजह से आवाजाही भी प्रभावित रही। दोपहर बाद ही जनपद अध्यक्ष हरेश कंवर के साथ प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने प्रभारी मंत्री से मुलाकात की। उनके आश्वासन के बाद धरना समाप्त हुआ।

