बड़ी राहत:उरगा स्टेशन बनेगा जंक्शन, कोरबा की बजाय सीधे कुसमुंडा से जुड़ेगी रेल लाइन, शहर के बीच से नहीं दौड़ेंगी मालगाड़ियां

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  कोरबा2 दिन पहले
उरगा रेलवे क्रासिंग पर निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर ब्रिज जहां से गेवरारोड (कुसमुंडा) को रेललाइन से जोड़ा जाना है।
  • उरगा-भैसमा फाटक पर ओबी निर्माण का काम चल रहा, गेवरारोड इमलीछापर में इंतजार

मालगाड़ी के माध्यम से हर दिन 40 से अधिक रैक कोयला बाहर जाता है। वहीं इतनी ही खाली मालगाड़ी खदानों में पहुंचती हैं। अब यह सबसे बड़ी समस्या शहर के हर वर्ग के लिए बन चुकी है। शहर के बीच से गुजरी रेललाइन के कारण यह स्थिति निर्मित हो रही है। सबसे अधिक कोयला एसईसीएल कुसमुंडा, गेवरा और दीपका की खदानों से सप्लाई होता है। इसके कारण हर 10 से 15 मिनट में रेलवे फाटकों को बंद करना पड़ता है। इस दबाव को कम करने रेलवे के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों यहां आकर संभावनाएं तलाश चुके हैं। अगर उस पर काम शुरू होता है तो न सिर्फ शहर के लोगों को वरन रेलवे को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। इस परियोजना से कोरबा रेलवे और शहर के बीच से सिर्फ यात्री ट्रेन गुजरेंगी और नदी उस पार आने-जाने वाली मालगाड़ी उरगा रेलवे स्टेशन से सीधे गेवरारोड पहुंचा करेगी। ट्रिपल पी मॉडल की रेल कारिडोर परियोजना पर काम शुरू हो गया है। देरी से चल रहा परियोजना कार्य 2024 तक पूरा हो पाएगा। परियोजना के पूरा होते ही कोरबा के लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिलने लगेगी। वर्ष 2025 से यहां के लोगों को सुविधा मिलने की संभावना है। परियोजना के अस्तित्व में आते ही उरगा रेलवे स्टेशन की बजाय जंक्शन बन जाएगा।

इस तरह कम होगा शहर के रेल लाइन पर दबाव
धरमजयगढ़ से एक रेल लाइन उरगा रेलवे स्टेशन से जुड़ेगी। उरगा से परियोजना की दूसरी रेललाइन कुसमुंडा (गेवरारोड) से जुड़कर गेवरा-दीपका, बांकीमोंगरा, कटघोरा, जटगा, पसान से पेण्ड्रारोड से जुड़ेगी। हावड़ा रूट पर जाने वाली गुड्स ट्रेनें धरमजयगढ़ से पास होने लगेंगी तो नागपुर की ओर जाने वाली गुड्स ट्रेनें चांपा व बिलासपुर होकर निकलंेगी। कटनी रूट की गुड्स ट्रेन पेण्ड्रारोड होकर चलेंगी। धरमजयगढ़ से कटनी रूट की गुड्स ट्रेनों को भी उरगा स्टेशन से पेण्ड्रारोड के रास्ते पास किया जाएगा।

डिवीजन मुख्यालय में इस दिशा में प्रयास शुरू
डिवीजन मुख्यालय में इस दिशा में प्रयास शुरू हो गया है। कोरबा दौरे में आए एसईसीआर बिलासपुर जोन के पूर्व जीएम सुनील सिंह सोइन ने यह स्पष्ट किया था कि अगले कुछ सालों में यहां के कई गांव विकास की मुख्यधारा से जुड़ जाएंगे। यात्री ट्रेनों से महरूम जिले की अधिकांश आबादी को लाभ मिलेगा। उनका इशारा रेल कारिडोर परियोजना पर था। उरगा स्टेशन में कई काम होने हैं।

5 रूट से जुड़ जाएगा उरगा
रेल कारिडोर परियोजना पूरी होने के बाद और उरगा से गेवरारोड रेललाइन बिछने के बाद कोरबा रेलवे स्टेशन पर काफी दबाव कम हो जाएगा, जबकि उरगा 5 रूट वाला जंक्शन हो जाएगा। उरगा से चांपा, सारागांव होते हुए रायगढ़, कोरबा, पेण्ड्रारोड और धरमजयगढ़ रूट के बीच में उरगा जंक्शन होगा। गेवरारोड से पेण्ड्रारोड के बीच 9 स्टेशन बनाने की भी रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली गई है। वहीं उरगा से धरमजयगढ़ के बीच भी स्टेशन बनेंगे।

आउटर का रूट हो जाएगा व्यस्त
उरगा से शहर तक 12 रेलवे क्राॅसिंग हैं। इन पर हर 10 से 15 मिनट में ट्रेन गुजरती हैं। क्राॅसिंग की मुसीबत उरगा स्टेशन के कुछ दूर भैसमा फाटक से शुरू होती है, जो चेकपोस्ट बालको में खत्म होती है। इस बीच बरबसपुर, मानिकपुर, रेलवे कालोनी, सुनालिया, पवन टाॅकीज, सर्वमंगला पुल, शारदा विहार, टीपीनगर, सीएसईबी चौक पर लोगों को रुकना पड़ता है। मालगाड़ी का दबाव कम होने पर क्राॅसिंगों से राहत मिलेगी।

सिर्फ बालको और सीएसईबी की ट्रैक पर दौड़ेंगी मालगाड़ी
उरगा-गेवरारोड जुड़ने पर शहर में सिर्फ वहीं मालगाड़ी आएंगी जो बालको और सीएसईबी पूर्व, डीएसपीएम संयंत्र को कोयला आपूर्ति करेगी। इनके कारण संजयनगर, पवन टाॅकीज रेलवे क्राॅसिंग दबाव मुक्त हो जाएगी। इन दोनों संयंत्रों में रोजाना 5 से 7 मालगाड़ी ही आती है, जबकि शहर के बीच से दौड़ने वाली हर दिन करीब 35 मालगाड़ी कुसमुंडा से सीधे उरगा पहुंचा करेंगी या फिर वहां से पेंड्रारोड होते हुए कटनी रूट पर आगे जाएगी।

रेल कॉरिडोर से यात्रियों को भी मिलेगी सुविधा
दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे बिलासपुर के सीपीआरओ साकेत रंजन ने कहा कि जिले की दोनों रेल कारिडोर परियोजनाएं पूरी होने पर यात्रियों की सुविधाएं भी बढ़ेगी। जोन के पूर्व जीएम ने उरगा को गेवरारोड से सीधे जोड़ने की योजना अगर बनाए थे तो कारिडोर के बाद काम जरूर होगा। उरगा से गेवरारोड रेललाइन बिछाने का उद्देश्य कोरबा शहर में रेल यातायात का दबाव कम करना होगा।

फ्लाईओवर बनेंगे विकास में मील का पत्थर: सेतुनिगम, पीडब्ल्यूडी और रेलवे ने मिलकर उरगा रेलवे फाटक पर 600 मीटर लंबाई वाला फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज का काम चल रहा है, जबकि गेवरारोड स्टेशन से आगे इमलीछापर फाटक पर एक फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज की जरूरत होगी। इसकी अब तक रूपरेखा नहीं बन पाई है। इन दोनों ओबी बनने से विकास को और गति मिलेगी।

