कार्रवाई:सुबह तक की रायल्टी पर्ची पर शाम को ढो रहा था रेत, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की जब्त

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नायब तहसीलदार ने जब्त किया ट्रैक्टर उरगा पुलिस को कार्रवाई के लिए सौंपा

करतला ब्लॉक के ग्राम बरपाली के उप तहसील कार्यालय के पास नायब तहसीलदार ने एक ट्रैक्टर को रोका। रेत परिवहन संबंधित कागजात मांगने पर चालक ने रायल्टी पर्ची दिखाई, लेकिन यह सुबह 10 बजे जारी हुई थी और शाम 6 बजे रेत परिवहन में दिखाए जाने पर ट्रैक्टर जब्त कर नायब तहसीलदार ने आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए उरगा पुलिस को सौंप दिया। रेत चोरी के नए तरीके सामने आए हैं। रायल्टी देना न पड़े इसके लिए पुरानी रायल्टी पर्ची से परिवहन करते उप तहसील बरपाली के नायब तहसीलदार पंचराम सलामे ने ट्रक क्रमांक सीजी 12 यू 1070 को पकड़ा है। चालक रामावतार ने बकायदा रायल्टी पर्ची दिखाई। जब नायब तहसीलदार ने बारीकी से जांच की तो पता चला कि उक्त पर्ची में सुबह 10 बजे रेत परिवहन होना था। साथ ही हसदेव नदी के भैंसामुड़ा रेत घाट से कुरैहियापारा ले जाना था, लेकिन वाहन चालक ने रेत को ग्राम बरपाली से तुमान रोड स्थित ग्राम पकरिया ले जाना बताया। नायब तहसीलदार सारा माजरा समझ गए। उन्होंने रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर उरगा पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया है। जब्त ट्रैक्टर वाहन को चालक ने सलिहाभांठा निवासी प्रमोद झा का होना बताया।

एक ही रायल्टी पर्ची से दिनभर रेत ढोने की मिली थी सूचना
एक ही रायल्टी पर्ची से दिनभर रेत ढोने की प्रशासन को सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद से रेत चोरी रोकने प्रशासन की टीम अलर्ट है। कलेक्टर किरण कौशल ने भी रेत चोरी के मामले में कड़ी कार्रवाई करने कहा है। समय सीमा की बैठक में भी समीक्षा की जाती है।

