कार्रवाई:तिरपाल ढंककर रेत परिवहन का नियम ट्रैक्टर की जांच की तो चोरी का निकला

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  टॉस्क फोर्स ने की कार्रवाई, कागजात के लिए गुमराह करता रहा चालक

रेतघाट शुरू होने के बाद भी रेत की चोरी जारी है। शासन ने रेत परिवहन तिरपाल ढंककर करने का नियम बनाया है, ताकि वाहन से रेत हवा में न उड़े, लेकिन इस नियम को रेत चोरी करने नया तरीका बना लिया है। सोमवार को उरगा-पंतोरा मार्ग पर टॉस्क फोर्स की टीम ने ऐसे ही रेत परिवहन कर रहे ट्रैक्टर को रोका तो पता चला कि चालक के पास रेत ले जाने का कागजात ही नहीं है। चालक ने कागजातों को लेकर गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया। इस पर ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर लिया गया है। उरगा-पंतोरा मार्ग की ओर तरदा, कनकी की ओर क्षेत्र भ्रमण में नायब तहसीलदार पंचराम सलामे निकले थे। सेमीपाली के पास ग्राम कुदुरमाल की सीमा से लगे हसदेव नदी क्षेत्र से अवैध रेत खनन कर ग्राम उरगा की ओर परिवहन करते हुए ट्रैक्टर क्रमांक सीजी 12 एवाई 7610 को रुकवा कर रेत की राॅयल्टी पर्ची और अन्य कागजातों की मांग की। चालक शत्रुघन केंवट ने पहले तो जांचकर्ता अधिकारी को गुमराह करते हुए रेत को भैंसामुड़ा की स्वीकृत रेत खदान से लाना और राॅयल्टी पर्ची वाहन मालिक उरगा निवासी के घर पर होना बताया। जब कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई तो वाहन चालक ने रेत को कुदुरमाल से लगे हसदेव नदी के रेतघाट से लाना स्वीकार किया। ट्रैक्टर उरगा निवासी किसी दिनेश अग्रवाल को होना चालक ने बताया। मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ गौण खनिज नियमावली 1966 के तहत रेत से भरे ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर उरगा थाना में पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया है।

