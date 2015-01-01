पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:दुकान में सोती रही महिला, दीवार पर सेंध मारकर नकदी व जेवर ले गए चोर

कोरबा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरदीबाजार चौकी अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत चोढ़ा निवासी शांति राठौर (मामी) का सड़क किनारे किराना दुकान है। जहां शनिवार की रात वह सोई थी। देर रात करीब 2 बजे पीछे की ओर स्कूल परिसर के दीवार से लगे उनके दुकान में सेंध मारकर चोर घुसे। लेकिन इसका पता शांति को नहीं चला। सुबह 5 बजे शांति के पुत्र बलदेव ने दुकान का दरवाजा खटखटाकर उसने शांति को जगाया। नींद से उठने के बाद शांति के होश उड़ गए। क्योंकि दुकान के पिछले हिस्से में छेद था जहां से प्रकाश अंदर आ रहा था। सेंध मारकर चोरी की आशंका से दुकान के सामान का मिलान करने पर वहां गल्ला में रखे चांदी के जेवरात व नगदी रकम समेत करीब 50 हजार रुपए की चोरी करना पाया गया। ताजुब्ब की बात यह है कि दुकान में सेंधमारी के दौरान महिला की नींद नहीं खुली। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि चोरों ने बेहोशी की दवा छिड़कने के बाद वारदात की होगी। घटना की सूचना पर एसपी अभिषेक मीणा ने मामले में हरदीबाजार चौकी पुलिस को तत्काल कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें