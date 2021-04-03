पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:हरदीबाजार तहसील में 19 हल्के और 48 गांव होंगे, एसडीएम का लिंक कोर्ट भी यहां लगेगा

हरदीबाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले का सातवां तहसील हरदीबाजार गुरुवार को अस्तित्व में आ गया। राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल ने फीता काटकर उद्घाटन किया। तहसील में 19 हल्के व 48 गांव आएंगे। इससे 35 ग्राम पंचायतों के 82 हजार 566 आबादी को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। हरदीबाजार पहले पाली का उप तहसील था। उनके साथ उत्तर क्षेत्र आदिवासी विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम कंवर, पूर्व विधायक बोधराम कंवर भी मौजूद थे। राजस्व मंत्री अग्रवाल ने कहा कि नए तहसील बनने से आसपास के किसानों को लाभ मिलेगा। सीमांकन, नामांकन, बंटवारा जैसे मामलों के लिए पाली जाना नहीं पड़ेगा। ग्रामीणों की मांग पर उन्होंने सप्ताह में एक दिन एसडीएम का लिंक कोर्ट हरदीबाजार में खोलने की घोषणा की। साथ ही कहा कि आसपास के कुछ और गांव को तहसील में शामिल किया जाएगा। राजस्व मंत्री का कांग्रेसियों ने स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष मदन राठौर, ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्र शुक्ला, अजय जायसवाल, प्रेमचंद पटेल, गणराज सिंह कंवर, श्यामसुंदर सोनी, रामशरण कंवर, कन्हैया राठौर, कौशल श्रीवास, एसडीएम अरुण खलखो, तहसीलदार पंचराम सलामे, नायब तहसीलदार प्रांजल मिश्रा, कौशलेन्द्र देवांगन समेत बड़ी संख्या में जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे। बोधराम ने कहा-तहसील बनी, अब ब्लाॅक बनना बाकी: पूर्व विधायक बोधराम कंवर ने कहा कि हरदीबाजार तहसील बनने का सपना पूरा हुआ है। कॉलेज पहले ही बन चुका है। अब हरदीबाजार को विकासखंड बनाने की इच्छा को शासन के समक्ष रखेंगे। उन्होंने सर्किट हाउस बनाने की मांग की।

विधायक पुरुषोत्तम कंवर ने कहा कि नए तहसील के लिए भवन की जरूरत है। साथ ही यहां कर्मचारियों की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। खनन प्रभावित क्षेत्र के लोगों के पुनर्वास मुआवजा के मामले लंबित हैं। उसका भी समय पर निराकरण होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें