पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशियां:जिन्हें अपनों ने दूर किया उन्हें दूसरों से मिला अपनापन

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीकन स्कूल कोरबा के भूतपूर्व छात्र-छात्राओं ने बुजुर्गों के सम्मान में सजाई रंगोली

बुजुर्गों को साहस और हिम्मत के साथ दुलारने वाले परिजन की कमी इस उम्र में काफी पीड़ादायी होती है। ऐसे बुजुर्ग जिनके अपने होते हुए भी उन्हें अपने से दूर आश्रम की शरण में छोड़ देते हैं, उनके लिए यह दर्द और भी असहनीय हो जाता है, लेकिन ऐसे लोगों के बीच जब अपनों के बजाय अनजान लोग इस तरह मिलते हैं, जैसे वे अपने ही हैं तो उनकी खुशी का अंदाजा हम आप नहीं लगा सकते। ऐसी खुशी त्यौहार खासकर दीपावली के मौके पर बांटने के लिए बुजुर्गों के बीच बीकन स्कूल के भूतपूर्व छात्र जब पहुंचे तो उनकी सेवा व मिलनसारिता से वे अपनी खुशी नहीं रोक पाए। यह खुशी मां सर्वमंगला मंदिर के समीप स्थित प्रशांति वृद्धाश्रम में रहने वाले अनाज बुजुर्गों में देखने को मिली। जह बीकन स्कूल के भूतपूर्व छात्र उनके बीच दीवाली की खुशियां बांटने पहुंचे थे। भूतपूर्व छात्र-छात्राओं ने न केवल उन्हें अपने हाथों से खाना परोसकर खिलाया वरन उनके साथ आतिशबाजी भी की। यही नहीं आश्रम परिसर में आकर्षक रंगोली सजाकर खुशियों के दीप जलाए। एक दूसरे के हाथों में पटाखों की लड़ियां देकर उनके चेहरों पर मुस्कान बिखेर कर कुछ पल के लिए उन्हें अपनों से दूर होने का अहसास तक नहीं होने दिया। सेवा के दौरान बुजुर्गों से मिले स्नेह से युवाओं ने अपने आपको माता पिता की सेवा सा सुकून महसूस किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें