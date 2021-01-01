पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजाना 600 का लक्ष्य:कोरोना का टीका लगाने बढ़ाए तीन सेंटर स्कूल और हॉस्टल में टीकाकरण नहीं होगा

कोरबा
  • शहर के सीएसईबी हॉस्पिटल समेत पाली व पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा सीएचसीर को बनाया सेंटर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण सोमवार को नए प्लान के साथ शुरू हो गया। पहले चरण में जहां जिला अस्पताल समेत 3 सेंटर में टीकाकरण किया गया। वहीं अब सीएसईबी हॉस्पिटल समेत पाली व पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को नए सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। इस तरह 6 सेंटर में प्रतिदिन लगभग 6 सौ लाभार्थी का लक्ष्य रखकर टीकाकरण शुरू कर दिया गया है, लेकिन दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन लक्ष्य के पीछे 276 फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। दूसरी ओर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा पहले वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाए गए स्कूल-हॉस्टल में टीकाकरण पर रोक लगा दी गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा स्कूलों में परीक्षा लेने की तैयारी की जा रही है। टीकाकरण का दौर लंबा रहेगा। इसलिए अब स्कूल-हॉस्टल के बजाए अस्पतालों को ही वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाया जाएगा।

अफवाह के कारण लक्ष्य हो रहा दूर
सोशल मीडिया में कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर अफवाह फैले होने के कारण फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स में भी घबराहट है। इसलिए टीकाकरण के दौरान प्रतिदिन लक्ष्य शत-प्रतिशत नहीं पहुंच रहा है। औसतन 50-60 फीसदी वॉरियर्स ही टीका लगवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। अब तक लक्ष्य के अनुसार डेढ़ हजार से अधिक फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लग जाना था, लेकिन अब तक 834 फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स ने ही टीका लगवाया है।

टीकाकरण के लिए कर रहे जागरूक
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. पुष्पेश कुमार के मुताबिक सरकार की गाइडलाइन के तहत कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है। सोमवार से 3 नए सेंटर में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ है। फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। दो बार फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स या लाभार्थी सेंटर में टीकाकरण कराने नहीं पहुंचेंगे तो उन्हें तीसरा मौका नहीं मिलेगा। इसलिए समय पर टीका लगवाने पहुंचना चाहिए।

पाली में पहला टीका बीएमओ डॉ. रात्रे को लगा: सोमवार से शुरू हुए 3 नए सेंटरों में पाली सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पहला टीका पाली विकासखंड के बीएमओ डॉ. सीएल रात्रे को लगा। टीकाकरण के बाद उन्हें किसी तरह का साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ। इस दौरान विकासखंड के प्रशासनिक व स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

"जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन का पहला टीका जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अरूण तिवारी ने 9 दिन पहले लगवाया था। उन्होंने फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को टीकाकरण के लिए जागरूक करने ऐसा किया। टीका लगाने के बाद वे स्वस्थ है। लगातार ड्यूटी पर पहुंच रहे हैं। उनके मुताबिक टीका लगवाने के बाद उन्हें किसी तरह की दिक्कत नहीं हुई। न ही कार्यक्षमता प्रभावित हुई। टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। "
-डॉ. अरूण तिवारी, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल

"जिला अस्पताल में दूसरा टीका नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ ने लगवाया था। वह भी लगातार अस्पताल आ रहे हैं और मरीज देख रहे हैं। उनके मुताबिक टीकाकरण से उन्हें किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हुई। पहले की तरह वह अभी भी सामान्य है। किसी तरह की कमजोरी व साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। टीकाकरण के बारे में दुष्प्रचार और अफवाहें फैली है। लाभार्थी अफवाहों पर ध्यान न देवें। नाम आने पर समय पर टीकाकरण करावें।"
- डॉ. केएल ध्रुव, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, जिला अस्पताल

"कोरोना काल की शुरुआत में प्रदेश में पहला हॉट स्पॉट बने कटघोरा में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत बीएमओ डॉ. रूद्रपाल सिंह कंवर को टीका लगाकर की गई, जिसे एक सप्ताह से ज्यादा हो गया। डॉ. कंवर स्वस्थ है। नियमित ड्यूटी पर पहुंच रहे हैं। डॉ. कंवर के मुताबिक अस्पताल के सभी स्टाफ ने टीका लगवाया। किसी को परेशानी नहीं हुई। सभी लगातार ड्यूटी आ रहे हैं।"
-डॉ. रूद्रपाल सिंह कंवर, बीएमओ कटघोरा

