पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवउठनी एकादशी आज:आज घर-घर में तुलसी और शालिग्राम का होगा विवाह

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजार में गन्ना सहित फलों की रही डिमांड, कम आवक से बढ़ी गन्ने की कीमत

तुलसी विवाह का पर्व देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार को पूरे उल्लास के साथ मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन घर-घर में लोग शादी आयोजन कर रस्म निभाएंगे। पूजा विधि के साथ इस दिन से वैवाहिक आयोजन शुरू हो जाएंगे। एकादशी पर विवाह का अबुझ मुहूर्त होने से अधिकांश लोग बिना लग्न के भी मांगलिक कार्य करते हैं। उधर पूजा के बाजार में गन्ना की कमी देखने को मिली, जबकि कई फल जिसकी मांग इस पूजा में रहती है, बाजार में उपलब्ध होने से लोगों की भीड़ नजर आई। धार्मिक परंपरा के साथ तुलसी और शालिग्राम विवाह देवउठनी में कराया जाता है। शादी का मंडप गन्ने से बनाने की परंपरा है। इसलिए यहां अंबिकापुर और जशपुर से बड़ी मात्रा में गन्ना हर साल पहुंचता है, लेकिन इस बार त्यौहार के एक दिन पहले भी गन्ने की कमी बनी रही। हालांकि गन्ना यहां पहुंचा था, उसकी थोक कीमत कम थी, लेकिन फुट कर में 4 गुना कीमत दुकानदार वसूल रहे हैं। गन्ना लेकर यहां पहुंचे रामचरण ने बताया कि 1600 रुपए सैकड़ा गन्ना बेच रहे हैं। वहीं बाजार में दुकान लगाकर बेचने वालों ने 250 में 5 गन्ना बेचे। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि मौसम की मार के कारण पर्याप्त गन्ना नहीं हुआ है। इस कारण इस बार कम गन्ना पहुंचा है। देर शाम लोग अपने अपने घरों में तुलसी विवाह कर देवउठनी एकादशी मनाएंगे। इस पूजा के साथ मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरुआत भी हो जाएगी।

इन फलों की रही मांग
मंगलवार को बाजार में पूजा के लिए लोग फल ने लेने पहुंचते रहे। इस बार दीवाली में जहां सीताफल पहुंचा ही नहीं था वह देवउठनी एकादशी में उपलब्ध रहा। इसी के साथ सिंघाड़ा, कांदा, फल्ली, अमरूद आदि फलों को लोग गन्ना के साथ खरीदने में जुटे रहे। गन्ना के अलावा अन्य फलों की कीमत समान्य रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें