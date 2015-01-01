पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रेलर पलटा, केबिन में दबने से हेल्पर की मौत

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
उरगा-हाटी मार्ग पर मंगलवार की रात करीब 8 बजे करतला के छातापाठ मंदिर के पास तेज रफ्तार ट्रेलर सीजी-12-एडब्ल्यू-2264 बेकाबू होकर पलट गया। जिससे ट्रेलर के केबिन में दबने से हेल्पर धरम दास महंत की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद ट्रेलर चालक मौके से भाग गया। घटना के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी महोरा गांव निवासी सुनील कुमार पैकरा ने घटना की रिपोर्ट करतला थाना में लिखाई। सुनील के मुताबिक ट्रेलर हाटी की ओर से उरगा की तरफ जा रहा था। तेज रफ्तार होने और लापरवाहीपूर्वक चालक के चलाने से ट्रेलर बेकाबू होकर सड़क से नीचे उतर गया। जिससे ट्रेलर पलट गया। पुलिस ने मामले में ट्रेलर चालक के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है।

