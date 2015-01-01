पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:हाथियों से बचाव के लिए दिया प्रशिक्षण जनरेटर, सोलर लैंप, माइक सेट भी वितरित

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • समितियों को लाभांश का किया वितरण, तालाब, पुलिया, पचरी का होगा निर्माण

वन मंडल कोरबा के वन प्रबंधन समितियों को ग्राम गुरमा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लाभांश का वितरण किया गया। जिसमें गुरमा, धनपुरी, ठेंगरीमार, चिर्रा, पतरापाली के सदस्य शामिल हुए। समिति के सदस्यों को वन्य प्राणियों के बचाव व हाथियों से बचने का भी प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। समितियों ने पुलिया, तालाब, पचरी निर्माण का निर्णय लिया है। साथ ही पानी फिल्टर, टेंट सामग्री, माइक सेट, जनरेटर, सोलर लैंप का वितरण समितियों को किया गया है। जिला पंचायत स्थाई वन समिति की सभापति कमला राठिया ने कहा कि समितियां गांव के विकास के लिए भी कार्य करें। यह क्षेत्र हाथी प्रभावित है। इसलिए सभी को सतर्क रखना भी जरुरी है। गांवों में सीसी रोड, सामुदायिक भवन का निर्माण भी कराया जाएगा। साथ ही नदी नालों में बोरी बंधान को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। डीएफओ गुरुनाथन एन, एसडीओ दक्षिण आशीष खेलवार ने भी वन्य प्राणी से बचाव की जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर सांसद प्रतिनिधि हबीब खान, पसरखेत रेंजर दीपका गावड़े, संजय लकड़ा, वन प्रबंधन समितियों के अध्यक्ष व पदाधिकारी, सरपंच भी मौजूद थे।

