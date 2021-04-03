पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोग हो रहे परेशान:सात सड़कों की टायरिंग शुरू पर आधे काम से परेशानी

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीपीनगर, वीआईपी रोड में आधी दूरी तक काम करने के बाद छोड़ दिया

नगर निगम क्षेत्र के 7 सड़कों का नवीनीकरण के लिए 11 करोड़ की मंजूरी मिली है। डीएमएफ से इसके लिए राशि दी गई है। लेकिन ठेकेदार आधा सड़क बनाकर दूसरे स्थान पर काम कर रहा है। इसकी वजह से लोगों को राहत नहीं मिल रही है। टीपी नगर में भी जहां की सड़क खराब है वहां को छोड़ दिया गया है। वीआईपी रोड में भी आईटीआई चौक से सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर स्कूल तक टायरिंग की गई है। बारिश के समय कई सड़कों में गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। उसे अब तक भरा भी नहीं गया है। इसी वजह से डीएमएफ से सड़कों का नवीनीकरण कराया जा रहा है। सीएसईबी चौक से गायत्री मंदिर चौक तक सड़क सबसे अधिक खराब है। लेकिन यहां काम कराने की बजाय ठेकेदार दूसरे स्थान पर काम करा रहा है। बुधवारी चौक से गुरुघासीदास चौक तक सड़क बनाने का काम शुरू हुआ है। नगर निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता ग्यास अहमद का कहना है कि एक एक कर सड़कें बनाई जा रही हैं। पहले सिलकोड कर गड्‌ढों को भरा जा रहा है। इसके बाद टायरिंग की जा रही है।

इन सड़कों का हो रहा नवीनीकरण

  • सीएसईबी चौक से सुनालिया चौक- 133.14 लाख
  • सुनालिया चौक से गौ माता चौक- 137.54 लाख
  • महाराणा प्रताप चौक से गुरुघासीदास चौक- 140.9 लाख
  • आईटीआई चौक से सीएसईबी चौक- 117.50 लाख
  • घंटाघर से शास्त्री चौक- 112.21 लाख
  • घंटाघर चौक से महाराणा प्रताप चौक- 175.45 लाख
  • शास्त्री चौक से रिस्दी चौक- 132.36 लाख
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें