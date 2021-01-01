पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:निगम के दो और भाजपा पार्षद कांग्रेस के संपर्क में, सदन में बहुमत लाने जोड़-तोड़ का खेल

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम में भाजपा पार्षद शैलेन्द्र सिंह पप्पी के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के बाद राजनैतिक माहौल गरमा गया है। यह भी चर्चा है कि दो और पार्षद संपर्क में है। दूसरी ओर भाजपाई इसे महज अफवाह बता रहे हैं। कांग्रेस निगम में अपने बलबूते पर सदन चलाना चाहती है। इसके लिए उसे तीन और पार्षदों की जरूरत है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो माकपा, बसपा और जनता कांग्रेस के पार्षदों पर निर्भर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा। निगम में 67 वार्ड हैं, जिसमें अब कांग्रेस के सबसे अधिक 31 पार्षद हो गए हैं। भाजपा एक पायदान नीचे खिसक कर 30 पर पहुंच गई है। भाजपा को निर्दलीय पार्षद का समर्थन मिलता है तो भी 31 की संख्या होती है। कांग्रेस को माकपा के दो, जनता कांग्रेस के दो और बसपा के एक पार्षद का समर्थन है। इसलिए अब संख्या बढ़कर कांग्रेस के पास 36 हो गई है। अब सदन में कांग्रेस मजबूत हो गई है। दूसरी ओर कई बार समर्थित दलों के पार्षद कई मुद्दों को लेकर सत्ता पक्ष को घेरने से नहीं चूकते। उन्हें मनाने कांग्रेस नेताओं को पहले से तैयारी करनी होती है। कांग्रेसियों के बीच ही यह चर्चा है कि भाजपा के दो और पार्षद कांग्रेस में शामिल हो सकते हैं, लेकिन नाम का खुलासा नहीं कर रहे हैं।

अफवाह फैला रहे कांग्रेसी शैलेन्द्र ने दिया धोखा
निगम के नेता प्रतिपक्ष हितानंद अग्रवाल ने कहा कांग्रेसी ही अफवाह फैला रहे हैं। इसमें कोई सच्चाई नहीं है। पार्षद शैलेन्द्र सिंह कमल छाप के चुनाव चिन्ह में जीत कर आए थे। उन्होंने जनता को धोखा दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser