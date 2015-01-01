पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सरकारी वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो गंभीर

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
  • पाली मार्ग पर हुआ हादसा, घायलों को सीएससी में कराया भर्ती

पाली थाना क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार की सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार सरकारी वाहन चालक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दिया। घटना में बाइक सड़क पर गिर गई, वही उसमें सवार दो युवक भी सड़क पर गिरने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उनको अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। बिलासपुर-पाली मार्ग पर शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे यह हादसा हुआ। पाली थाना क्षेत्र के राहाडीह निवासी गोलू उर्फ अजय नामक युवक रिश्तेदारी में ही आने वाले एक अन्य युवक दुर्गा प्रसाद लहरे को अपनी प्लेटिना बाइक क्रमांक सीजी 12 बीबी 1403 में बैठाकर पाली की ओर गया था। वे पाली में गांधी चौक के पास मुख्य मार्ग पर पहुंचे थे कि इसी दौरान बिलासपुर की ओर से तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे सरकारी वाहन क्रमांक सीजी 02, 7210 के चालक ने लापरवाही पूर्वक वाहन चलाते हुए बाइक को टक्कर मार दिया। इससे बाइक तेज झटके के साथ सड़क पर ही गिर गई। वहीं बाइक पर सवार गोलू उर्फ अजय और दुर्गा प्रसाद लहरे भी सड़क पर गिर गए। इस घटना में दोनों को गंभीर चोटें लगी है। हादसे के बाद मार्ग पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई थी। स्थानीय लोगों ने ही डायल 112 को इस घटना की सूचना दी। इसके बाद घायलों को इलाज के लिए पाली स्थित सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना की शिकायत बगदरीडांड निवासी राजकुमार लहरे ने पाली थाना में दर्ज कराई है। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि हादसे में घायल गोलू उर्फ अजय उसका नाती है और दुर्गा प्रसाद लहरे उसका बेटा है। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने सरकारी वाहन के चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही पूर्वक वाहन चलाकर घायल करने का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पाली नगर के सड़क को हाल ही में डामरीकरण किया गया है। लोगों ने बताया कि सड़क बनने के बाद से मार्ग पर वाहनों की रफ्तार भी बढ़ गई है। इसके कारण हादसे हो रहे हैं।

