पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहारी खुशी:मजदूरों का वीडीए बढ़ा, हाई स्किल लेबर को अब 1010 रुपए की दर से मिलेगी मजदूरी

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसईसीएल और कोल इंडिया की दूसरी कंपनियों को मिलेगा लाभ, कोल इंडिया ने जारी किया आदेश

एसईसीएल में अब हाई स्किल्ड कॉन्ट्रेक्ट लेबर को 1010 रुपए की दर से वेतन का भुगतान किया जाएगा। कोयला मजदूरों के वेतन निर्धारण के लिए गठित ज्वाइंट कमेटी ने यह निर्णय लिया है। त्योहार से पहले कमेटी के इस आदेश से एसईसीएल सहित कोल इंडिया की दूसरी सहायक कंपनियों में काम करने वाले ठेका मजदूरों को अब नए दर पर मजदूरी भुगतान किया जाएगा। कोल इंडिया ने इसका आदेश जारी कर दिया है। दरअसल कोल इंडिया ने कोल कंपनियों में आउटसोर्सिंग कंपनियों में काम करने वाले वर्कर्स के वेरियेबल डेयरिंग एलाउंस (वीडीए) में बढ़ोतरी की है। इसके कारण पहले की तुलना में कर्मचारियों को अधिक दर पर मजदूरी का भुगतान किया जाएगा। नियमित कर्मियों की तरह ही खदानों में नियोजित आऊटसोर्सिंग कंपनियों में काम करने वाले ठेका कर्मियों के वीडीए में समय-समय पर बढ़ोतरी की जाती है। त्योहार से पहले ज्वाइंट कमेटी की निर्णय अनुसार ठेका कर्मियों के वेतन में वीडीए में बढ़ोतरी की गई है। खदानों के आउटसोर्सिंग कंपनियों में ठेका मजदूरों को प्रबंधन उनके योग्यता के अनुसार मजदूरी भुगतान करती है।

कोरबा जिले के 5 हजार मजदूरों को होगा फायदा
कोरबा, कुसमुंडा, दीपका व गेवरा क्षेत्र की खदानों में कोयला उत्पादन के कार्य में करीब 5 हजार आऊटसोर्सिंग कंपनियों के ठेका मजदूर काम करते हैं। इनको वीडीए बढ़ोतरी का लाभ मिलेगा। हालांकि ठेका मजदूर समय-समय पर शिकायत करते हैं कि उनको कमेटी की ओर से तय वेतन भुगतान नहीं किया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें