फैसला:जहां की सड़कें बेहतर वहां का फंड दूसरी जगह होगा डायवर्ट

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम क्षेत्र की 7 सड़कों का होगा संधारण व सील कोटिंग
  जिला समिति की अनुशंसा पर कार्य को मिली मंजूरी

शहर की 7 सड़कों का नवीनीकरण कराया जा रहा है। 22 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क के लिए 10 करोड़ 33 लाख की राशि खर्च की जाएगी। निगम प्रशासन का कहना है कि बारिश के समय खराब सड़कों का संधारण जिला स्तरीय समिति के स्थल निरीक्षण के बाद तैयार किया गया था। दूसरी ओर इसमें ऐसी कई सड़कें हैं, जिनकी हालत ठीक है। उन्हें भी इसमें शामिल कर लिया गया है। कलेक्टर कौशल का कहना है कि जहां की सड़कें बेहतर हैं, वहां का फंड दूसरे स्थानों पर डायवर्ट कर देंगे। इस संबंध में आयुक्त से चर्चा की जाएगी। बारिश के समय सड़कें काफी खराब हो गई है। जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे होने से लोगों को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सड़कों के संधारण के लिए डीएमएफ से 11 करोड़ की राशि मंजूर की गई है। खराब सड़कों को सुधारने जिला स्तरीय टीम ने निरीक्षण किया था। इसमें पीडब्ल्यूडी, सिंचाई विभाग, प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना व निगम के अभियंता शामिल थे। स्थल निरीक्षण के बाद ही सड़कों के संधारण और डामरीकरण की योजना बनाई गई है। सड़कों का निरीक्षण करने वाले अधिकारियों का कहना है उन्हीं स्थानों के डामरीकरण का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है, जहां अधिक खराब है। इसकी सूची नगर निगम से ही मिली थी। लोगों को आवाजाही में सुविधा हो इसका प्रयास किया जा रहा है। निगम का यह भी कहना है कि नए सड़क का निर्माण नहीं कराया जाएगा, बल्कि खराब सड़कों का संधारण और सील कोटिंग का कार्य कराएंगे। निगम समय-समय पर सड़कों का संधारण करता है। इसी के तहत यह प्रक्रिया की जा रही है।

