बीमारी का पता लगा रही:हाथियों के बच्चों की मौत के बाद वाइल्ड लाइफ की टीम कर रही निगरानी

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • 45 हाथियों के झुंड में आधा दर्जन बच्चे, मौत अफसर दे रहे अलग-अलग बयान

कटघोरा वन मंडल के केंदई परिक्षेत्र में हाथियों के दो बच्चों की मौत के बाद वाइल्ड लाइफ रायपुर के डॉ.राजेश वर्मा व डॉ.पाण्डेय निगरानी में जुटे हुए हैं। झुंड में शामिल बच्चे व हाथी बीमार तो नहीं हैं इसकी जानकारी ले रहे हैं। हाथियों के बच्चों की मौत का मामला विधानसभा में भी उठ चुका है। जिसकी वजह से अधिकारी अपना बचाव करने में लगे हैं। केंदई परिक्षेत्र में 45 हाथियों का झुंड उत्पात मचा रहा है। रोज धान की फसल को चौपट कर रहे हैं। केंदई से लगे पसान परिक्षेत्र में भी एक झुंड पनगवां पहुंच गया है। दूसरा झुुंड सालीपहाड़ में घूम रहा है। 10 दिनों के भीतर दो हाथियों की मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पा रहा है। अधिकारी भी अलग-अलग बयान दे रहे हैं। इससे मामला उलझता जा रहा है। जनप्रतिनिधि डीएफओ शमा फारूकी को जिम्मेदार बताते हुए हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उनके कार्यकाल में ही लगातार हाथियों की मौत हो रही है। साथ ही कामकाज को लेकर भी लोग सवाल उठा रहे हैं। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मुख्यमंत्री व वनमंत्री को भी इससे अवगत करा दिया है। उनका कहना है कि हाथियों के जानकार अफसरों को यहां भेजा जाना चाहिए।

