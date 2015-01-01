पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छात्राओं के लिए अच्छी खबर:मिनीमाता गर्ल्स कॉलेज में गणित और रसायन से कर सकेंगे एमएससी, कंप्यूटर साइंस और पीजीडीसीए का कोर्स भी शुरू

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉलेज को तीन पीजी और एक यूजी कक्षा की मंजूरी मिली

गवर्नमेंट मिनीमाता गर्ल्स कॉलेज में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं को एमएससी रसायन और गणित के लिए अब कॉलेज बदलने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। यही नहीं एमए भूगोल, बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस और पीजीडीसीए भी यहीं से कर सकेंगी। मिनीमाता गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. राजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि विषम परिस्थिति के बाद भी यहां पढ़ने वाली छात्राओं के लिए अच्छी खबर है। महाविद्यालय में स्ववित्तीय योजना अंतर्गत 3 स्नातकोत्तर और एक स्नातक कक्षाओं के संचालन की मंजूरी शासन से मिल गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि नैक से बी ग्रेड प्राप्त और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी बिलासपुर से संबद्ध इस कॉलेज द्वारा स्वीकृत नवीन पाठ्यक्रम के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी से संबद्धता की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। डॉ. सिंह ने कहा कि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के आयुक्त से निर्देश मिलने के बाद कॉलेज में 2 नवंबर से लगातार ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। कॉलेज में पदस्थ प्राध्यापकों द्वारा अपनी सुविधानुसार ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के लिए अलग-अलग प्लेटफाॅर्म का उपयोग कर कक्षाएं ली जा रही हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण कक्षाओं का नियमित संचालन संभव नहीं हो पा रहा है। लेकिन छात्र हित को देखते हुए शासन द्वारा ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लेने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसके तहत यहां कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाली छात्राओं तक मोबाइल की कनेक्टिविटी या नेटवर्क की दिक्कत होती है। कई छात्राओं के पास स्मार्ट या एंड्रायड फोन नहीं हैं। इसके बाद भी प्राध्यापकों द्वारा छात्राओं को अलग-अलग तरीके से पाठ्य सामग्री और अपना व्याख्यान पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। शिक्षण सत्र देरी से शुरू होने के कारण पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती करने शासन द्वारा समिति का गठन किया गया है।

